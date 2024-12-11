Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The standards bureau said the flagged consignment, imported from Pakistan in September and October, was found to contain aflatoxin levels exceeding the permissible limit/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KEBS flags 2,000-tonne rice consignment for failing aflatoxin test

A KEBS report stated that the rice contained 11.54 parts per billion (ppb) of aflatoxin per kilogram, while the allowable limit is only 5.0 ppb per kilogram, making it unsafe for human consumption.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has flagged 2 million kilograms of rice as unfit for human consumption after it failed aflatoxin tests.

The standards bureau said the flagged consignment, imported from Pakistan in September and October, was found to contain aflatoxin levels exceeding the permissible limit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A KEBS report stated that the rice contained 11.54 parts per billion (ppb) of aflatoxin per kilogram, while the allowable limit is only 5.0 ppb per kilogram, making it unsafe for human consumption.

The consignment, consisting of 83,000 bags of 25 kg each, was transported from the Kilindini port in Mombasa to Nairobi, where it was repackaged and distributed to various wholesale and retail outlets.

So far, KEBS officials have managed to seize only 23,000 kilograms of the rice, leaving over 50,000 kilograms already in the market, exposing Kenyans to potential health risks.

Market surveillance officers from KEBS confiscated the contaminated rice at the Central Business Park in Nairobi’s industrial area.

Aflatoxins are a group of toxins produced by certain fungi that grow on agricultural crops such as maize, peanuts, cottonseed, and tree nuts.

High doses of aflatoxins can lead to acute poisoning (aflatoxicosis), which can be life-threatening and usually involves severe liver damage.

Aflatoxins are also genotoxic, meaning they can damage DNA and have been linked to cancer in animal species. Evidence suggests that they can cause liver cancer in humans as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The main fungi responsible for producing aflatoxins are Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus, which thrive in warm and humid climates.

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua confronts critics of ‘slave trade’ labour export campaign

Mutua explained that Kenyans who work in developed countries like Qatar acquire new skills and better ways of doing things, which they eventually bring...

11 mins ago

AUC RACE 2025

Raila to face Youssouf, Randriamandrato in a televised debate Friday

The debate will be held before a live audience comprising AU Executive Council members, Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) members, AU Commissioners, media representatives, and...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto signs 7 new Bills including tax reform legislation

The Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024 provides for the appointment of deputy commissioners by the Commissioner-General. However, the appointments will be subject to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EU, UNFPA avail €4mn to champion anti-FGM efforts in 7 counties

The €4 million Stop FGM Now! – Komesha FGM SASA! programme is a three-year initiative funded by the European Union and implemented by UNFPA,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanjigi blasts Koome for invoking gender card against critics

Wanjigi labeled Koome's claims as “despicable” and accused her of attempting to evade accountability for the performance of the apex court.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Koskei rallies public servants to accelerate reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – “We are being told we are on the right trajectory. But have we taken off? I think we are...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-Corruption Day event in Nakuru spotlights corruption in healthcare

Various speakers, including religious leaders, civil society representatives, and youth advocates, highlighted the suffering caused by inadequate healthcare and corruption in the health sector.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I will not resign’: Koome vows to fight on, tells off cyberbullies

Koome urged those attempting to defame her to reconsider their plan, as she has no intention of stepping down.

5 hours ago