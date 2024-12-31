Kalonzo,Wamalwa accompany Omtatah in court in show of support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa on Tuesday stood with Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah at the Milimani Law Courts to express their solidarity with him after he was arrested.

Omtatah was arrested alongside at least eighteen other people during the nationwide protests to demand the release of abducted persons by the police officers.

On a social media post, the three were seen sitting in one of the cells within the court as Omtatah waited to be arraigned.

“The People’s Loyal Opposition said yesterday that “this terrible practice of abductions by hooded brutes is reminiscent of the dreaded Adolf Hitler Nazi militias.” We demand that the Chief Commander of the Abduction Squad, Mr. William Ruto, put an end to this repulsive and criminal activity,” Musyoka stated.

The Wiper Leader insisted that the government is aware of the whereabouts of persons kidnapped in the last three months for exercising their constitutional rights and demanding justice for Kenyans.

“Mr. Ruto, free all 83 youngsters who have been kidnapped in the last three months and reveal the whereabouts of the 29 missing young Kenyans,” said Musyoka.

Senator Omtatah had joined hundreds of protesters who sat down on the streets of the capital, Nairobi while chanting that police should free seven people abducted this month.

Police hurled tear gas canisters at the protesters and when Omtatah and several others did not disperse and held on to a long chain, they were arrested.

Earlier, he had filed a petition in court to compel the State to produce seven missing individuals whose disappearance is linked to recent abductions.

In his petition, filed in Nairobi on Monday, Omtatah named Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin, and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga as the main respondents in the habeas corpus application.

Further, Omtatah asked the court to compel security agencies to produce any warrant or order for detention

The missing persons include Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother Ronny Kiplagat, all of whom have yet to be traced after allegedly being taken by unidentified individuals.

The abductees are social media users behind AI-generated images targeting President William Ruto.

Their disappearances have been blamed on security operatives, who have since denied involvement in the matter.

The DPP had on Sunday ordered investigations into the ongoing abductions and forced disappearances of citizens following widespread public outcry.

Ingonga directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review within three days.

