Kalonzo Welcomes Gachagua to Opposition Amid Coalition Speculations

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 20- Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has extended an invitation to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to join the opposition ranks, fueling speculation of a potential coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Thursday during a burial ceremony in Embu, Kalonzo, accompanied by Azimio principals Eugene Wamalwa (DAP Kenya) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, expressed optimism about the coalition’s progress. Kalonzo assured supporters that Azimio would continue to fulfill its opposition duties despite recent appointments in government.

“Whether in government or in opposition, as we approach January, we want to tell those who joined the government to go alone, but the coalition will continue to operate. We must have a new coalition,” Kalonzo stated.

Wamalwa echoed Kalonzo’s remarks, endorsing the idea of working with Gachagua and rallying Kenyans to back the coalition. “We heard that the former DP said he was ready to join hands with Kalonzo and Wamalwa. Do you agree that Gachagua should join us?” Wamalwa posed to the crowd.

This comes after Gachagua hinted at a possible coalition with Kalonzo during remarks on Wednesday, acknowledging Kalonzo’s historical support for Mount Kenya during challenging times. Gachagua emphasized that the mountain owes Kalonzo a political debt for backing the late President Mwai Kibaki and suggested that the 2027 elections present an opportunity to repay that favour.

Gachagua expressed confidence in a Ukambani-Mt Kenya partnership, asserting that such a coalition would be a formidable force in the upcoming election. “We’ve done the math. For you (Kalonzo) to win the presidency, you must secure fifty plus one. The people of Ukambani must increase their votes to between 3.5 and 4 million. Once you get to that number, look for me,” he stated.

He also urged Ukambani leaders to focus on voter registration to boost their numbers and strengthen their political bargaining power. “We, in our region, want to have 10 million votes. You must get to four million, and if you want us to form the government together, you must ensure that young people register as voters. The only debt we have is to Kalonzo and the people of Ukambani,” Gachagua added.

