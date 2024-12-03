Kalonzo protests ‘deliberate’ delay in reconstituting IEBC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has decried the delayed reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) terming it a deliberate move to serve selfish interests in the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo emphasized that reconstituting the IEBC is a matter of national urgency, noting that the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), a bipartisan process he co-led, recommended prioritization of the matter.

He argued that any delays in implementing this exercise are unacceptable.

Kalonzo, commenting on the matter on Tuesday, urged those obstructing the process to prioritize the common good over personal gain.

“Following the NADCO process last year, there has been very little progress on the recommendations. It is difficult to understand why,” he remarked.

“Is someone deliberately delaying the implementation of these recommendations for sinister and selfish reasons? Timelines for credible elections are quickly fading away,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper leader further noted that legal processes and reforms in the electoral framework are often addressed too close to election dates, enabling manipulation by those with legislative influence.

He called on the IEBC to begin preparations for the upcoming elections, stressing the importance of credible elections and advocating for the use of technology to enhance transparency.

Additionally, he urged the commission to prioritize voter education on digital tools it plans to deploy.

The IEBC is currently facing a constitutional crisis due to the absence of commissioners and the lapse of deadlines for reviewing constituency and ward boundaries, which were due by March 2024.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan disclosed that the commission had sought an advisory opinion from the Supreme Court to address whether the boundary review can proceed without commissioners and whether the constitutional deadlines can be extended.

Supreme Court Advisory

Appearing before the National Assembly’s petition committee, Marjan explained that the Attorney General had advised against conducting the boundary review without commissioners.

In response, the IEBC petitioned the Supreme Court, citing potential legal challenges and risks to political stability if the review is delayed.

“We seek the Supreme Court’s guidance on whether the commission can undertake the delimitation process without commissioners, whether the review can occur after the deadlines have lapsed, and whether the constitutional timelines can be extended,” Marjan stated.

The IEBC has been without commissioners since the departure of Chairman Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye, whose terms ended in January 2023.

Four others—Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya, and Irene Masit—were following an inquiry over their conduct in the 2022 presidential election.

Marjan warned the commission needed to complete the boundary review at least a year before the 2027 General Election to allow sufficient time for proper election mapping.

