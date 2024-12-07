Justice Lenaola urges IEBC reconstitution to avert 2027 polls crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaona has urged the government to expedite the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to enhance its preparedness ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to Lenaola, the continued delays in reconstituting the electoral body risks hampering its readiness to handle the scheduled elections.

“How can a country like ours stand on its feet if it does not have an electoral commission,” he said.

“Elections are in 2027, this is 2024, when will this commission be prepared?”

Lenaola fingered the National Assembly for passing politically important legislation while turning a blind eye to matters of grave importance, such as the reconstitution of the IEBC.

He faulted the Azimio coalition for its failure to appoints a member to the IEBC reconstitution panel,a factor he now says is holding the country ransom.

The electoral communion remained a shell of itself following the resignation of most of the four commissioners in the heat of the contested 2022 elections and the expiry of terms of three others.

In July 2024, Parliament passed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (amendment) Bill 2024.

President William Ruto would later ascent to it into law, kickstarting the selection process.

The parliamentary process for selecting new members has stalled following a tribunal court’s order preventing Parliament from forwarding any names to President Ruto.

This order was issued after the Azimio la Umoja coalition sought to alter the original list of nominees, removing Augustus Muli and proposing Koki Muli instead.

