Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola/Judiciary Media Service

Kenya

Justice Lenaola urges IEBC reconstitution to avert 2027 polls crisis

The electoral communion remained a shell of itself following the resignation of most of the four commissioners in the heat of the contested 2022 elections and the expiry of terms of three others.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaona has urged the government to expedite the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to enhance its preparedness ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to Lenaola, the continued delays in reconstituting the electoral body risks hampering its readiness to handle the scheduled elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“How can a country like ours stand on its feet if it does not have an electoral commission,” he said.

“Elections are in 2027, this is 2024, when will this commission be prepared?”

Lenaola fingered the National Assembly for passing politically important legislation while turning a blind eye to matters of grave importance, such as the reconstitution of the IEBC.

He faulted the Azimio coalition for its failure to appoints a member to the IEBC reconstitution panel,a factor he now says is holding the country ransom.

The electoral communion remained a shell of itself following the resignation of most of the four commissioners in the heat of the contested 2022 elections and the expiry of terms of three others.

In July 2024, Parliament passed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (amendment) Bill 2024.

President William Ruto would later ascent to it into law, kickstarting the selection process. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The parliamentary process for selecting new members has stalled following a tribunal court’s order preventing Parliament from forwarding any names to President Ruto. 

This order was issued after the Azimio la Umoja coalition sought to alter the original list of nominees, removing Augustus Muli and proposing Koki Muli instead.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

29 security officers killed in line of duty in the last one year

18 of those who died are drawn from Kenya Police Service and 10 from Administration Police Service.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs County Allocation Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President William Samoei Ruto has assented to the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2024. This divides the equitable share...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges universities to allow students with fee balances to sit for exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President William Ruto has urged public universities to allow students utilizing the  new funding model to sit for their...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja clarifies Uhuru Park to be leased only for recreation

Sakaja stated that city hall is looking to add value to these spaces by introducing amenities such as food stalls, bouncing castles, recreation facilities,...

21 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Cherishing Shared Bonds, Writing a New Chapter of China-Kenya Friendship

May the friendship between China and Kenya shine as brightly as the morning sun over Kenya’s horizons!

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Sh844mn spent in Q1 of 2024/25, contrary to Controller of Budget’s report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has refuted claims made in the Controller of Budget’s (COB) report, which stated that the...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspects arrested selling guns to undercover police in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – There was drama in Maua Town, Meru County when four suspects were arrested as they blindly sold rifles to...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi to grace police, prisons memorial ceremony at APTC in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – All is set for this year’s National Police Service and Kenya Prison’s national memorial service. The event will be...

23 hours ago