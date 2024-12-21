Junet Backs Uhuru Allies’ Nomination in Cabinet Reshuffle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 21- National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed has welcomed the recent nomination of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies into the government, affirming ODM’s support for President William Ruto’s push for a broad-based administration.

Speaking on Friday, Junet emphasized ODM’s commitment to fostering inclusivity in government as a means of stabilizing the nation and driving Kenya forward.

“No Kenyan should be barred from serving in government based on the region they come from. The government serves all Kenyans, and everyone pays taxes,” Junet said.

Addressing questions from the media, Junet defended the appointments, highlighting the importance of leveraging expertise regardless of political affiliations.

“The broad-based government is expanding because it belongs to all Kenyans, not individuals. When some of our experts joined the government, there was noise, but if someone is qualified to work in government, let them do so,” he remarked.

Support for Inclusivity

Junet reiterated that ODM had already allowed its members to join the government and called for similar acceptance of Uhuru’s allies being integrated into Ruto’s administration.

“They said ODM had joined the government, but now their people are also in government. What will they say now? Those attacking us must stop because Kenyans care about service delivery, not personalities,” he stated.

Key Appointments in Cabinet Reshuffle

President Ruto’s nominations on Thursday included former Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade and Industry). The reshuffle also saw Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi nominated as Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority and former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura named Chairperson of the Kenyatta Teaching, Research, and Referral Hospital Board.

The appointments, pending parliamentary approval, are part of Ruto’s strategic efforts to address pressing national issues such as food security, economic development, and digital transformation.

