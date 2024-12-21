Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto when he paid a courtesy call on his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta at his Gtunndu home on December 9, 2024.

Top stories

Junet Backs Uhuru Allies’ Nomination in Cabinet Reshuffle

President Ruto’s nominations on Thursday included former Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade and Industry). The reshuffle also saw Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi nominated as Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority and former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura named Chairperson of the Kenyatta Teaching, Research, and Referral Hospital Board.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 21- National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed has welcomed the recent nomination of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies into the government, affirming ODM’s support for President William Ruto’s push for a broad-based administration.

Speaking on Friday, Junet emphasized ODM’s commitment to fostering inclusivity in government as a means of stabilizing the nation and driving Kenya forward.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“No Kenyan should be barred from serving in government based on the region they come from. The government serves all Kenyans, and everyone pays taxes,” Junet said.

Addressing questions from the media, Junet defended the appointments, highlighting the importance of leveraging expertise regardless of political affiliations.

“The broad-based government is expanding because it belongs to all Kenyans, not individuals. When some of our experts joined the government, there was noise, but if someone is qualified to work in government, let them do so,” he remarked.

Support for Inclusivity

Junet reiterated that ODM had already allowed its members to join the government and called for similar acceptance of Uhuru’s allies being integrated into Ruto’s administration.

“They said ODM had joined the government, but now their people are also in government. What will they say now? Those attacking us must stop because Kenyans care about service delivery, not personalities,” he stated.

Key Appointments in Cabinet Reshuffle

President Ruto’s nominations on Thursday included former Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade and Industry). The reshuffle also saw Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi nominated as Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority and former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura named Chairperson of the Kenyatta Teaching, Research, and Referral Hospital Board.

The appointments, pending parliamentary approval, are part of Ruto’s strategic efforts to address pressing national issues such as food security, economic development, and digital transformation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kuria Proposes PPP for Nakuru highway Expansion After Festive Traffic Chaos

Thousands of commuters were stranded for hours on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Friday due to an overwhelming volume of vehicles as Kenyans travelled...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Former AP Deputy IG Noor Gabow Appointed Consul-General in Haiti

The announcement, made on Friday, is part of a series of high-profile appointments to senior positions within the Executive Office of the President and...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Appoints Peter Kenneth, Mwangi wa Iria in Bid to Regain Mt Kenya Support

On Thursday, Ruto also named Mutahi Kagwe and William Kabogo to his Cabinet as part of a broader strategy to solidify his influence in...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Mourns Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s Mother as a Progressive, Caring Matriarch

In a statement, President Ruto expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and the people of Bungoma, praising Mama Nanyama’s caring nature and the...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Kalonzo Welcomes Gachagua to Opposition Amid Coalition Speculations

This comes after Gachagua hinted at a possible coalition with Kalonzo during remarks on Wednesday, acknowledging Kalonzo's historical support for Mount Kenya during challenging...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto Nominates Former Kiambu Governor Kabogo to Head ICT Docket

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was tapped to head the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, while Salim Mvurya was reassigned to the Ministry...

2 days ago

Top stories

Margaret Nyambura and Andrew Karanja Dropped from Ruto’s Cabinet in Major Shake-Up

Margaret Nyambura, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, has been appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to...

2 days ago

Top stories

Mutahi Kagwe Makes a Comeback as Agriculture CS in Ruto’s Cabinet Shake-Up

Kagwe, who served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, replaces Dr. Andrew Karanja, who has been nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

2 days ago