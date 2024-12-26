Judiciary cautions against police excesses amid spiraling abductions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Judiciary has raised concerns over the growing number of abductions targeting individuals critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Judiciary urged security agencies and all connected entities to adhere to the law and safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms.

“Kenya is a constitutional democracy, where the rule of law stands as a foundational value and guiding principle of our governance,” the Judiciary stated.

“Abductions have no place in law and are a direct threat to the rights of citizens.”

This comes even as police refute involvement in the abductions, emphasizing that police only arrest criminal offenders through lawful procedures and do not abduct citizens.

“As per the Service Standing Orders, all arrests must [be] recorded in the Occurrence Book for subsequent arraignment in a court of law. If the procedural threshold [is] not met, suspects should [be] released from police custody,” said Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abductions, and there is no police station in the country holding the reported abductees.”

The country is grappling with increasing alarm over the abductions of young people who have voiced opposition to the government.

Over the weekend, four individuals — Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi — went missing in Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado counties.

Kibet Bull, a satirist, was the latest victim to go missing after a meeting with Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah in Nairobi.

All four victims had been vocal on the social media platform X, sharing satirical or edited images of President Ruto.

Pressure continues to mount on President Ruto’s administration to address the abductions, with leaders demanding an end to the ongoing disappearances.

