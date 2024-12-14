Judges, magistrates respond to sustained attacks on the Judiciary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) has hit back at online critics of the Judiciary, defending Chief Justice Martha Koome, days after she stated that she is a victim of cyberbullying.

In a statement on Friday, the Association condemned the ongoing public attacks on the Judiciary, stating that such actions serve only to undermine its integrity and authority.

KMJA argued that these assaults and criticisms are self-serving and rooted in undisclosed yet clearly discernible selfish interests that threaten the very fabric of society.

“Therefore, we must call out those who seek to dismantle the very Judiciary they claim must [be] protected,” KMJA said warning the “relentless attacks not only jeopardize the institution and endanger the rule of law”. ‘I will not resign’: Koome vows to fight on, tells off cyberbullies

The association accussed critics of exhibiting a ‘Dunning-Kruger syndrome’.

Judges and magistrates called for the immediate cessation of all forms of blanket condemnation and encouraged the submission of actionable, evidence-based complaints for appropriate action.

KMJA restated its commitment to ensuring that the Judiciary remains not only accountable and transparent but [is] also perceived as such while delivering services to all Kenyans.

The association vowed to stand firm in defending the Judiciary against “orchestrated schemes intended to destabilize the institution and erode public trust”.

