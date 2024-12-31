Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in her capacity as the head of the Judiciary.

Kenya

JSC pledges transparency, unity in tackling Judicial complaints, corruption

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in the handling of complaints and petitions involving judges, judicial officers, and staff.

The Commission’s response on Tuesday followed concerns raised by the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) over JSC’s processes.

“The JSC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to transparency by publishing detailed information on the number, nature, and outcomes of complaints and petitions received, as required under Article 254 of the Constitution,” the statement read.

The JSC underscored its collaborative efforts with the CAJ through the Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices (CCIO) forum in addressing issues affecting Kenya’s judiciary.

It highlighted their joint work on the Draft Judicial Service (Processing of Petitions and Complaints Procedures) Regulations, now open for public participation.

“We have worked closely with the CAJ in developing these regulations, which are designed to enhance the transparency and efficiency of our processes,” the JSC noted.

Despite the efforts, the JSC expressed disappointment over the CAJ’s decision to issue an ultimatum.

“The JSC believes that mutual respect and collaboration are critical to addressing the important issues that all Constitutional Commissions are mandated to tackle,” the statement said.

The JSC also reiterated the constitutional provisions that guarantee its independence.

“Article 249(1) and (2) of the Constitution affirms the independence of the JSC from control by any person or authority. This independence is essential for the effective and impartial fulfillment of our mandate,” it emphasized.

The JSC stressed the need for CAJ and other stakeholders to engage in good faith and respect constitutional processes.

“The fight against corruption and the quest to restore public confidence in the Judiciary demand unity, not divisiveness,” the statement asserted.

The JSC further encouraged collaboration and dialogue to address the shared challenges facing Kenya’s judiciary.

“We remain open to constructive engagement with all stakeholders to ensure that justice is delivered efficiently and transparently for all Kenyans,” the JSC said.

As the Draft Judicial Service Regulations undergo public participation, the JSC encouraged Kenyans and other stakeholders to contribute constructively.

“We urge all parties to approach these discussions with good faith and respect for the constitutional framework that underpins our democracy,” it stated.

