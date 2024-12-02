Joe Biden issues ‘full and unconditional’ pardon for son Hunter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Joe Biden has granted his son Hunter an unconditional pardon following federal tax and gun convictions, marking a reversal as he prepares to leave office.

Hunter Biden faced the prospect of years in federal prison over a raft of charges relating to gun possession and tax fraud.

The president’s son was convicted in June of illegal possession of a firearm, as well as lying about his drug use when buying it.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” the president said in a statement. It is a “full and unconditional pardon,” according to a copy of the executive grant of clemency.

Prosecutors said he lied on the firearm application form by claiming he was not using drugs. Hunter’s attorneys argued he did not consider himself an addict and had been clean at that time.

Hunter had the gun – a .38-caliber Colt Cobra Special – for about 11 days, and never fired it in that time, according to his lawyers.

That conviction carried a maximum sentence of 25 years, although Hunter was expected to face a shorter sentence of up to 16 months.

Then, in September, the president’s son pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges for falsifying records and failing to file returns. He faced up to 17 years in prison, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for 16 December.

Hunter is the first child of a sitting US leader to be convicted of a federal crime.

