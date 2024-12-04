Japanese Firms Eager to Boost India’s Semiconductor Sector

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dec 4 – Japanese companies are enthusiastic about partnering with Indian firms to establish semiconductor manufacturing units, leveraging their expertise to strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem, according to Deloitte. However, the success of this initiative hinges on a skilled workforce, funding, and consistent government support.

Shingo Kamaya, Deloitte’s AP and SRT Leader, emphasized the enthusiasm of Japanese firms for India. He highlighted the memorandum signed between the two nations for collaboration in semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development, and supply chain resilience.

With nearly 100 semiconductor plants, Japan is among the top five nations with a robust semiconductor ecosystem. Japanese companies lead globally in semiconductor wafers, chemicals, lenses for chip manufacturing, and display technologies. Meanwhile, India aims to establish 10 semiconductor plants within the next decade.

“Given their technology and specialization, Japan is an unparalleled partner to help India achieve its ambitious semiconductor goals,” said Rohit Berry, President of Strategy, Risk, and Transactions at Deloitte India. He stressed that the sector’s growth depends not just on building factories but on developing an entire ecosystem.

Berry added that Japanese firms, with their expertise in creating integrated semiconductor ecosystems, are critical to realizing India’s grand vision. He also highlighted the importance of fostering strong partnerships between Indian and Japanese companies to ensure sustainable sectoral growth.

About The Author