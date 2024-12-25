IPOA activates probe on abductions linked to AI misinformation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the abductions of four individuals allegedly linked to AI misinformation.

The Authority has also called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to urgently address the alarming trend of disappearances.

“It is the responsibility of the NPS to protect all persons in Kenya from illegal denial of their fundamental rights and freedoms through acts such as abductions,” IPOA stated in a statement on Wednesday.

IPOA expressed concern over rising cases of abductions reportedly involving members of the National Police Service (NPS) terming which it termed unacceptable.

The victims, identified as Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, and an unidentified individual, were abducted in December 2024 across Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado counties.

“These incidents, highlighted in mainstream and social media, are deeply troubling and warrant immediate action,” the statement read.

IPOA confirmed deployment of Rapid Response Teams to the affected areas to gather information and determine police involvement.

The Authority pledged to make recommendations for prosecution, disciplinary action, or other appropriate remedies should it establish culpability.

IPOA also committed to making public the responses received to its recommendations.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to independence, impartiality, and fairness in its operations, underscoring its role in holding law enforcement accountable to constitutional standards.

