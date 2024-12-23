Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing a crowd in Naivasha on December 22, 2024. /X.

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo Slams Gachagua’s Claims on Illicit Alcohol as Reckless and Baseless

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has condemned remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, describing them as politically motivated, reckless, and insensitive.

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol. Omollo criticized the claims, calling them baseless and lacking empathy for families affected by substance abuse.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The State Department of Internal Security and Administration strongly condemns the reckless statements made by the impeached former Deputy President, Mr. Rigathi Gachagua, during a church service. His accusations against the government of deliberately targeting citizens in Mt. Kenya with illicit and counterfeit alcohol are unfounded and insensitive,” Omollo said.

Omollo emphasized that substance misuse is a national issue affecting families across the country, not just in the Mt. Kenya region. He cited a recent tragedy in Nakuru where three lives were lost due to the consumption of illicit alcohol, underscoring the gravity of the issue.

He dismissed Gachagua’s allegations as “mischievous and misconceived,” asserting that the government neither produces nor distributes alcohol. Omollo called on Gachagua to present any evidence of wrongdoing to the relevant investigative authorities.

“It is disingenuous for Mr. Gachagua to make such ludicrous claims after serving this country at the highest office. The government is committed to safeguarding lives and welcomes any actionable evidence he may hold,” Omollo said.

Omollo reiterated the government’s robust efforts to combat illicit alcohol through a multi-agency enforcement program launched in March 2024. The initiative includes a 25-point action plan and comprehensive vetting of alcohol manufacturers and distillers to ensure compliance with safety standards.

“Out of 29 active manufacturers and distillers of second-generation alcohol, only two were found fully compliant after a multi-agency vetting process. Additional re-vetting exercises led to the licensing of 13 more compliant manufacturers,” Omollo explained.

The vetting process involved ten agencies, including the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As the festive season approaches, Omollo urged Kenyans to join hands in protecting their communities from the dangers of substance abuse. “This is a collective responsibility, and I urge all Kenyans to remain vigilant in safeguarding the wellbeing of their families and communities,” he said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

South B MCA Chege promises ruthless war against land grabbing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The Ministry of Lands has been implored to nab land fraudsters conniving with government administrative officials to grab prime...

17 hours ago

Top stories

2 Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Accident on Butula-Bumala Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22—Two people, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Sunday morning at Khunyangu along the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect Dies in Hospital After Mob Justice Incident in Garissa

Police confirmed that Kimwere, alongside another suspect, 27-year-old Samson Mwendwa John, was transferred from Nguni Police Station to Iftin Police Station on the same...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

University Student Dies After Alleged Assault by Hotel Staff in Homa Bay

A police report filed at Homa Bay Police Station on Saturday indicated that the incident was reported by an enforcement officer from the Homa...

24 hours ago

County News

Teenager Fatally Stabbed in Family Altercation in Narok

During the confrontation, the older cousin, aged 17, allegedly stabbed Joyce Wangui Mwangi.

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi Hosts Ethiopian Counterpart to Strengthen Kenya-Ethiopia Ties

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fast-tracking collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening and expanding the long-standing Kenya-Ethiopia relationship.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

62% of Kenyans See Kindiki as Best Representative for Mt. Kenya in Politrack Survey

Kindiki leads the rankings, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro with 17.7% support, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in third place at 9.1%....

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties in Maritime Security as Pakistan Navy Commander Visits Mtongwe

The visit, hosted by Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy, highlighted Kenya’s increasing engagement in combating transnational maritime threats under the...

2 days ago