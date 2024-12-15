India’s Modi Welcomes UAE Deputy PM, Highlights Strengthening Strategic Partnership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New Delhi, India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in New Delhi, expressing optimism about the future of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed his delight in receiving Sheikh Abdullah and emphasized both nations’ commitment to fostering peace, stability, and security in West Asia and beyond.

“Happy to receive Deputy PM & Foreign Minister of the UAE, HH AB Zayed. India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve unprecedented heights. We are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region,” PM Modi posted.

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit comes as part of his participation in the 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), aimed at enhancing bilateral ties across various sectors.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the significance of the UAE leader’s visit in deepening the multifaceted partnership between the two nations.

“Warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy PM & FM of UAE @ABZayed as he arrives in New Delhi for the 4th Strategic Dialogue & the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting. His visit will further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X.

The 15th JCM builds on the momentum from the 14th JCM held in Abu Dhabi in September 2022, co-chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah. That meeting saw the signing of key agreements, including an MoU to establish a Cultural Council Forum aimed at deepening cultural ties between the two nations.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Wildlife Institute of India and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation for the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican, underscoring the two nations’ commitment to environmental conservation.

Expanding Strategic Cooperation

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit coincides with the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue, a platform aimed at advancing cooperation in areas such as trade, renewable energy, defense, and emerging technologies. This dialogue serves to implement the shared vision of both nations’ leadership for mutual growth and prosperity.

India and the UAE have seen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership deepen significantly in recent years, marked by high-level visits, robust trade relations, and collaboration in cultural and environmental initiatives. Sheikh Abdullah’s visit is expected to pave the way for further milestones in this dynamic partnership.

