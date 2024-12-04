Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. (Photo/X@byadavbjp).

World

India Highlights Landmark Efforts in Combating Land Degradation at UNCCD CoP16

The minister lauded India’s establishment of a Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management and its support for the G20’s ambitious initiative to plant 1 trillion trees by 2030, reinforcing global carbon sinks.

Published

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia Dec 4 – Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav highlighted India’s strides in combating land degradation and drought resilience during the Ministerial Dialogue at CoP16 of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Yadav detailed India’s journey in addressing environmental challenges, emphasizing the intrinsic links between desertification and socio-economic issues like poverty. He noted India’s commitment at CoP14, under its presidency, to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 as part of the country’s sustainable development and climate adaptation goals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The minister lauded India’s establishment of a Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management and its support for the G20’s ambitious initiative to plant 1 trillion trees by 2030, reinforcing global carbon sinks.

Yadav also stressed the need for proactive drought prevention strategies, highlighting the critical role of institutions like ISRO and the National Remote Sensing Centre in providing advanced drought assessments and early warnings.

About The Author

AGENCIES

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News