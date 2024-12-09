Connect with us

Shambhu S Kumaran, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna (Image: X@IndiainAustria)

World

India Elected to Chair 68th UN Narcotics Commission

Ambassador Shambhu S. Kumaran, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna, officially assumed the Chairmanship, marking the first time India has held this position. The Indian Embassy in Austria made the announcement.

Published

Dec 8 – India has been elected to Chair the 68th Session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), a key policy-making body of the United Nations on drug-related matters.

The CND plays a crucial role in monitoring global drug trends, assisting member states in developing balanced policies, and overseeing the implementation of international drug control conventions. It operates as a functional commission of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is part of the Governing Body of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), headquartered in Vienna.

The embassy highlighted the significance of India’s leadership role on X, stating that this milestone underscores India’s growing prominence in multilateral engagements. As Chair, India will focus on articulating the interests of the Global South and promoting inclusive, evidence-based strategies to combat drug-related challenges.

Over the coming year, the CND will prioritize issues such as illicit drug trafficking, substance abuse, and ensuring access to controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes. India’s leadership is expected to foster dialogue between developed and emerging economies, promoting balanced global approaches to these pressing issues.

