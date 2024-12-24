IG Kanja Leads Security Assessment in Lamu, Commends Officers for Dedication

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24—Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Monday led senior security officials in a comprehensive security assessment tour of Lamu County, including the Boni enclave, amid ongoing operations to enhance stability in the region.

The tour commenced at the Kenya Navy Manda Bay base, where IG Kanja received a detailed briefing on the progress of Operation Amani Boni from military officers led by Brigadier L.P. Wafula, Commander of the Kenya Navy Base Manda Air Bay, and Brigadier J.K. Maiyo.

Following the briefing, the police chief visited the General Service Unit (GSU) Mokowe Camp, where he interacted with officers from the National Police Service (NPS), including personnel from the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“He later proceeded to the Pandanguo GSU Camp and the Nyongoro Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp,” read a statement from the NPS.

During the visit, IG Kanja commended the officers for their dedication and selflessness, especially under the challenging conditions they face in the region. He urged them to remain vigilant during the festive season to ensure the safety of all citizens.

Addressing the broader security situation, IG Kanja assured the public that Kenyan cities remain safe, attributing this stability to the effective collaboration of multi-agency security teams along the country’s borders, stretching from Border Point 1 to Border Point 29.

The Inspector General was accompanied on the tour by Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli, GSU Commandant Ranson Loolmodoni, Commandant Border Patrol James Kamau, APS Director of Operations Jackson Kangani, and NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango.

