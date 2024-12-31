Connect with us

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw'ah during an event in Kilgoris attended by President William Ruto

Kenya

Ichung’wah claims ‘staged abductees’ enjoying in Airbnbs to frame govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has sensationally claimed that the alleged nationwide abductees are at Airbnbs, enjoying themselves in an attempt to create the impression that the state is behind the abductions.

Ichung’wah further alleged that the abductions were part of a well-coordinated scheme by President William Ruto’s critics to tarnish the reputation of his administration.

“They are now locking themselves at Airbnbs with their girlfriends for three days to tarnish the government’s image,” he said.

The alleged state-sanctioned abductions aimed at silencing dissent continue to stir public outrage, despite President Ruto’s promise to end them.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating the scheme to tarnish the government’s reputation and incite a coup similar to that of June 25, 2024, when protestors invaded Parliament.

He claimed that a group of Nyeri leaders had plotted to stage their own abductions, but the plan was thwarted.

“Any leader who thinks can incite Kenyans will not succeed,” he said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on December 26, 2024, denied police involvement in the abductions.

However, just a day later, in what appeared to be an acknowledgment of his administration’s role, President Ruto pledged to end the abductions and restore public trust in national security.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah on Monday led a group of Kenyans in Nairobi, staging street protests demanding the release of six individuals critical of the regime who had been allegedly abducted.

Inspector General of Police Kanja was on Tuesday expected to produce six abductees in court following a Monday High Court ruling rendered by Justice Bahati Mwamuye.

The six are Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Gideon Kibet, Rony Kiplangat, and Steve Kavingo, all known critics of President Ruto’s administration.

