‘I will not resign’: Koome vows to fight on, tells off cyberbullies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has dismissed calls for her resignation, stating that she remains undeterred by critics.

Koome urged those attempting to defame her to reconsider their plan, as she has no intention of stepping down.

The CJ revealed that she has frequently been a victim of cyberbullying and expressed confusion over the motives behind such attacks.

Without naming her critics, Koome emphasized that their disparaging remarks and actions would not deter her from performing her duties.

“When I speak, I always confess that I’m a victim of cyberbullying—or is it called technologically facilitated gender-based violence? But I know the intention. It’s a business model; I don’t know to achieve what. Maybe to scare, distract, defame, or hound me out of office, but they can try something else,” Koome said.

The Chief Justice reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to combating corruption in the country, despite the challenges posed by existential threats and underfunding.

She underscored that these challenges would not deter the Judiciary from executing its mandate.

This comes amid ongoing criticism of the Judiciary from various quarters, including prominent lawyers and human rights organizations, who have accused the institution of corruption.

Koome has been at the forefront of urging those with evidence of corruption within the Judiciary to come forward and present the necessary details to facilitate investigations and appropriate action.

The Chief Justice also agreed on Tuesday to meet with Professor PLO Lumumba to discuss allegations of corruption within the Judiciary.

Stakeholder dialogue

Her decision followed a letter from Lumumba on December 5, requesting a meeting to address ways to restore the Judiciary’s integrity.

Lumumba had criticized the Judiciary over allegations made by lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi regarding judicial officers in Mombasa who were allegedly accepting bribes or other inducements in exchange for favorable rulings, a practice he referred to as “JurisPesa.”

In response, Koome confirmed that the meeting would include representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Senior Counsel Bar, members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and court heads.

The meeting’s agenda will focus on creating a comprehensive and actionable roadmap to address corruption and misconduct within the Judiciary.

It will also ensure that complaints from the legal profession and the public include sufficient details for immediate action by the JSC.

Koome added that updates on complaints currently before the JSC would be provided, along with a discussion of mechanisms adopted by the Judiciary to combat corruption and enhance transparency and accountability.

“I have accepted and convened a consultative meeting to comprehensively discuss concerns regarding integrity within the Judiciary and the legal profession,” Koome stated.

Additionally, the Chief Justice has directed the Secretary of the JSC to deploy an investigative team to engage directly with Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi over allegations of judicial bribery.

Abdullahi’s claims have sparked intense public debate on the integrity of Kenya’s Judiciary.

However, Koome noted that the allegations lacked critical details, such as the identities of those allegedly involved.

