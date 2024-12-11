Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Justice Martha Koome/CFM/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I will not resign’: Koome vows to fight on, tells off cyberbullies

Koome urged those attempting to defame her to reconsider their plan, as she has no intention of stepping down.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has dismissed calls for her resignation, stating that she remains undeterred by critics.

Koome urged those attempting to defame her to reconsider their plan, as she has no intention of stepping down.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CJ revealed that she has frequently been a victim of cyberbullying and expressed confusion over the motives behind such attacks.

Without naming her critics, Koome emphasized that their disparaging remarks and actions would not deter her from performing her duties.

“When I speak, I always confess that I’m a victim of cyberbullying—or is it called technologically facilitated gender-based violence? But I know the intention. It’s a business model; I don’t know to achieve what. Maybe to scare, distract, defame, or hound me out of office, but they can try something else,” Koome said.

The Chief Justice reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to combating corruption in the country, despite the challenges posed by existential threats and underfunding.

She underscored that these challenges would not deter the Judiciary from executing its mandate.

This comes amid ongoing criticism of the Judiciary from various quarters, including prominent lawyers and human rights organizations, who have accused the institution of corruption.

Koome has been at the forefront of urging those with evidence of corruption within the Judiciary to come forward and present the necessary details to facilitate investigations and appropriate action.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Chief Justice also agreed on Tuesday to meet with Professor PLO Lumumba to discuss allegations of corruption within the Judiciary.

Stakeholder dialogue

Her decision followed a letter from Lumumba on December 5, requesting a meeting to address ways to restore the Judiciary’s integrity.

Lumumba had criticized the Judiciary over allegations made by lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi regarding judicial officers in Mombasa who were allegedly accepting bribes or other inducements in exchange for favorable rulings, a practice he referred to as “JurisPesa.”

In response, Koome confirmed that the meeting would include representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Senior Counsel Bar, members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and court heads.

The meeting’s agenda will focus on creating a comprehensive and actionable roadmap to address corruption and misconduct within the Judiciary.

It will also ensure that complaints from the legal profession and the public include sufficient details for immediate action by the JSC.

Koome added that updates on complaints currently before the JSC would be provided, along with a discussion of mechanisms adopted by the Judiciary to combat corruption and enhance transparency and accountability.

“I have accepted and convened a consultative meeting to comprehensively discuss concerns regarding integrity within the Judiciary and the legal profession,” Koome stated.

Additionally, the Chief Justice has directed the Secretary of the JSC to deploy an investigative team to engage directly with Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi over allegations of judicial bribery.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Abdullahi’s claims have sparked intense public debate on the integrity of Kenya’s Judiciary.

However, Koome noted that the allegations lacked critical details, such as the identities of those allegedly involved.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome yields to demands for talks on corrupt judges, invites key stakeholders

Koome announced that the meeting will include representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Senior Counsel Bar, members of the Judicial Service...

1 day ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Supreme Court, CoA face mounting backlog as civil suits soar

The Judiciary has blamed the rise in pending cases to insufficient funding, which it argued has limited operations.

November 15, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Courts post 99pc clearance rate for year ending June 30

A total of 509,664 cases were resolved out of the 516,121 new cases recorded.

November 15, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome roots for ADR to foster timely resolution of conflicts

Justice Koome said by fostering amicable resolutions, mediation promotes a more cohesive society where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and respect, ultimately contributing to...

November 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

NCAJ decries underfunding of justice sector as new report highlights shortfall

The report, launched on Wednesday, states that for FY 2023/24, the NCAJ required a total budget of Sh512 million to support its programs against...

November 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK protests Supreme Court ruling upholding Finance Act 2023

LSK President Faith Odhiambo, however, agreed with the court's recommendation for the enactment of a statute to guide public participation.

October 30, 2024

Top stories

Judiciary Announces Outage in E-Filing and Related Systems

The Judiciary apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged for patience and understanding from the public.

October 24, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome mourns Milimani Magistrate Zena Rashid

Zena Rashid Jalenga, a Resident Magistrate at the Milimani Commercial Court, battled a long illness according to Koome.

October 20, 2024