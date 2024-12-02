Connect with us

Gachagua affirmed his entitelment to close protection, his removal from office through impeachment notwithstanding/FILE/Rigathi Gachagua

NATIONAL NEWS

I regret trusting Ruto: Gachagua’s post-impeachment assessment

Given a second chance, Gachagua said he would strictly deal with the President as a politician.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 1 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said only regrets his unquestionable faith in President William Ruto, terming his dealings with him “as a Christian” had taught him a painful lesson.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua said whatever Ruto told him, he took it as the truth and acted blindly. Given a second chance, Gachagua said he would strictly deal with the President as a politician.

“The only regret I have is that I dealt with President Ruto as a Christian. I trusted him, I believed in him. Whatever he told me, I took it as the truth and acted blindly,” Gachagua told NTV.

Gachagua said he now understands why former President Uhuru Kenyatta campaigned against President Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest.

The former Mathira lawmaker said he had come to realization of President Ruto’s “true identity” and soon he will tell Kenyans who he is.

He attributed the fallout to his opposition to some of the projects he considered harmful.

“I am happy Ruto has come to confirm the many negative things Uhuru used to tell us about his deputy, then I used to doubt the issues raised but not any longer,” he said.

“He has given me an opportunity to serve, deal with him and know him better and moving forward I will ensure Kenyans will get to know who he is,” Gachagua said.

The former DP vowed not to repeat his mistakes.

Life after October 18

Gachagua became first Deputy President in Kenya to be impeached.

The 59-year-old politician, popularly known as “Riggy G,” was convicted by the Senate, which upheld five charges out of eleven levelled against him by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Gachagua had denied multiple charges including corruption, practicing ethnically divisive politics, and undermining the President.

The former DP now said he engages in family and recreational activities since the events of his impeachment on October 18, 2024.

He said he has enough time to read books and listen to country music and also more time to spent with his wife, Pastor Dorcas, and also visit friends.

“I have had a lot of time to read, listen to country music, spend time with my wife, and visit friends, to exercise and have time to reach out to people out of the country which I did not have enough time there before,” Gachagua said.

