House Speaker urges tolerance between secular and religious leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has urged the church and political leaders to embrace tolerance, warning that simmering differences between these two institutions are detrimental to the peace and prosperity of the nation.

While addressing congregants at St. Kizito Parish in Bungoma County on Wednesday, Wetang’ula emphasized that there is no competition between secular leadership and the religious community, as both serve the common interests of Kenyans.

“Let us preach peace and good tidings as the Prince of Peace is born today as stated in Isaiah 52:7,” said Wetang’ula.

He appealed to drivers to exercise utmost caution and strictly adhere to traffic regulations to prevent road accidents, which have tragically claimed several lives in recent days.

Wetang’ula also urged politicians, including those who accompanied him, to actively support the Social Health Authority (SHA) registration initiative.

“This will ensure that the majority of Kenyans benefit from the transformative new medical scheme designed to revolutionize our health sector,” stated Wetang’ula.

He was accompanied by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, Kanduyi MP John Makali, Sirisia MP John Waluke, Principal Secretary for Industrialization Juma Mukhwana, and Majority Leader of the Bungoma County Assembly, Joseph Nyongesa.

The Speaker further acknowledged health as a devolved function and challenged governors to allocate county resources toward raising public awareness about the importance of registering for SHA.

He commended Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata for setting an excellent example by successfully registering the majority of his constituents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author