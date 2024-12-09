Hindu Temple Set Ablaze in Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks on Religious Minorities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dec 9 – A Hindu temple, the Shri Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, located in Dhor village near Dhaka, Bangladesh, was set on fire late Friday night in what appears to be a targeted attack.

Temple supervisor Babul Ghosh confirmed filing a complaint against unidentified perpetrators, alleging they poured petrol on idols of Lakshmi and Narayan and set them ablaze while he was away.

Ghosh recounted the incident, saying neighbours attempted to douse the fire and that the attackers fled upon hearing footsteps. The fire damaged the idols and parts of the temple, which Ghosh described as an ancestral place of worship.

Despite CCTV coverage at the front, the attackers entered through the rear, evading detection. Ghosh clarified that the ISKCON temple opposite their temple remains undamaged.

A filed complaint alleges intent to harm the Hindu community, detailing how petrol-like substances were discovered at the site and raising concerns about targeted arson.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das condemned the incident, noting ongoing threats against ISKCON devotees in Bangladesh. He expressed disappointment over unfulfilled hopes of improved safety for minorities following recent meetings with the interim government.

This attack adds to a troubling trend of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, including vandalism, arson, and desecration of Hindu temples and homes. India recently expressed concerns over the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, citing it as part of a broader pattern of minority suppression.

About The Author