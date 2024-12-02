High court stops prosecution of Savanah Cement Chairman Benson Ndeta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The high court has stopped the prosecution of the Savannah cement Chairman Benson Ndeta.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the order Friday after his lawyers led by Cecil Miller filed a constitutional application seeking to halt the criminal proceedings against his client.

The Judge said pending the hearing and determination of the application before the superior court the director of criminal investigation, and the director of public prosecution should not continue with the criminal case brought against Ndeta.

The Cement company Chairman was charged on Friday over USD 35 Million being a bank loan received from the Barclays bank in 2017.

The matter was pending for a ruling on bail and bond before the same was delivered, Miller produced the order issued by Justice Mwamuye.

He told trial Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe that he should not read his ruling since the proceedings before the criminal court have been stayed.

The court ordered the accused to be set free, and the matter be mentioned on 30th January 2025 to confirm the progress of the application pending before the high court.

About The Author