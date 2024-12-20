Connect with us

The wayleave, KFS said, has existed within Karura Gazetted Forest since the pre-independence era/COURTESY

Sustainability Watch

High Court Halts Kiambu Road Project Over Karura Forest Concerns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20 — The High Court has issued conservatory orders halting the construction of a recreational facilities and the dualling of Kiambu Road, all of which affect Karura Forest.

The suspension will remain in place pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Justice Ann Omollo of the Environmental and Land Court set the hearing for February 3, 2025, and directed all interested parties to submit any relevant evidence within 14 days.

“The interested parties are to file their pleadings within 14 days. There are no costs concerning this application,” said Omollo.

The ruling follows a petition filed on December 18, 2024, by the Katiba Institute and the Green Belt Movement, seeking to stop the proposed developments in Karura Forest.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale had already ordered the suspension of licenses issued to Karura Golf Range Limited for the construction of a restaurant. On December 17, Duale instructed the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to provide a detailed report on the matter within 72 hours.

“My attention has been drawn to a Special Use License (LIC005/2023) issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd by Kenya Forest Service on June 14, 2023, for the development, operation, and management of a golf range, restaurant, and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County,” Duale announced via his official X account.

He also highlighted an Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) License (No. NEMA/IEA/PSL/36483) issued to the company by NEMA on November 28, 2024.

The CS’s action followed public outcry over the potential environmental damage the project could cause to the forest’s biodiversity.

“My office will provide a way forward on the matter, which has attracted significant public interest, after receiving the briefing from the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Director General of NEMA,” he stated.

Duale also ordered KFS to refrain from issuing any additional special licenses, promising an audit of previously issued licenses to ensure transparency and accountability.

