High Court directs IG, DCI to obey order to produce alleged abductees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to obey the order issued to produce suspects who were reportedly abducted by police.

When the matter came up before justice Alexander Muteti, he directed the IG and DCI to present themselves or their representatives and explain why the order has not been obeyed.

The judge directed that the matter to proceeds at noon as lawyers led by senior counsel Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Eugene Wamalwa, Felix Kinton, Ndegwa Njiru, Simon Mburu among others complained that the IG and DCI are not in compliance with the orders of the court

Meanwhile Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah who was arrested during a demonstration was also brought to court together with other political activists.

They are waiting to be taken before a duty magistrate for plea taking.

