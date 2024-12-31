Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court directs IG, DCI to obey order to produce alleged abductees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to obey the order issued to produce suspects who were reportedly abducted by police.

When the matter came up before justice Alexander Muteti, he directed the IG and DCI to present themselves or their representatives and explain why the order has not been obeyed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The judge directed that the matter to proceeds at noon as lawyers led by senior counsel Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Eugene Wamalwa, Felix Kinton, Ndegwa Njiru, Simon Mburu among others complained that the IG and DCI are not in compliance with the orders of the court

Meanwhile Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah who was arrested during a demonstration was also brought to court together with other political activists.

They are waiting to be taken before a duty magistrate for plea taking.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ichung’wah claims ‘staged abductees’ enjoying in Airbnbs to frame govt

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating the scheme to tarnish the government's reputation and incite a coup...

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6-month-old baby in Siaya admitted after being burnt with hot water in domestic quarrel

The father poured hot water on the mother, who was holding the child at the time.

48 mins ago

Kenya

MP Kamket calls Ruto critics ‘lazy bones,’ hints at extended term

"These people can do nothing. You are the President and you are not going anywhere because there is nothing they can do," he said...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Missing EABL staff Lilian Mbugua found alive

Mbugua disappeared two days before Christmas from their home in Gikono, Kabati, Murang’a County.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Nairobi Town Clerk Kisia to take over from Tuju as Azimio Executive Director

According to Musyoka, Kisia’s wide experience in the public service, private sector leadership, and community engagement, made him uniquely qualified to lead Azimio’s Secretariat.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Urges MPs and Counties to Popularize Social Health Authority Registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula has called on Members of Parliament and County Governments to address challenges...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly to Hold Approval Hearings for Cabinet Nominees on January 14

The nominees include Mutahi Kagwe for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, William Kabogo for the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, First Lady Inspire Kenyans with Christmas Messages of Hope, Giving

In a recorded video message, President Ruto praised Kenyans for their resilience and dedication to driving the country’s transformation.

1 week ago