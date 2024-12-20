Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The University of Nairobi.

Top stories

High Court Declares New University Funding Model Unconstitutional

The ruling follows a petition filed on October 13, 2023, by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Elimu Bora Working Group, Boaz Waruku, and a Students Caucus.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20 — The High Court has nullified the government’s new university education funding model, declaring it unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled on Friday that the model violated students’ legitimate expectations and was implemented without adequate public participation, despite its significant impact on higher education.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The government has a constitutional responsibility to fund public universities. Passing this burden onto parents is a violation of the Constitution,” said Mwita.

He added that the model should have undergone public consultation to incorporate citizens’ views before implementation.

“The changes in the funding model did not adhere to the necessary legal provisions in its creation,” he noted.

The court directed the Education Cabinet Secretary, Attorney General, Higher Education Loans Board, and other stakeholders to cease implementing the model.

The ruling follows a petition filed on October 13, 2023, by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Elimu Bora Working Group, Boaz Waruku, and a Students Caucus. The petitioners argued that the new model locks thousands of students out of higher education, making it discriminatory and a breach of the right to education.

The model, dubbed the Variable Scholarship and Loan Funding (VSLF), was launched by President William Ruto in May 2023. It categorized students into five bands, with those from vulnerable and extremely needy households eligible for full funding, while less needy students could receive up to 90% funding.

On October 3, 2024, the High Court had issued conservatory orders suspending the model pending the hearing of the petition. The court noted that delays by the Attorney General, Education Cabinet Secretary, and Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) in filing their responses had stalled the case.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Pending the inter-partes hearing, conservatory orders are issued against the respondents, their servants, agents, and employees from implementing the new education funding model until the petition is heard and determined,” the court ordered at the time.

The ruling is a major setback for the government, which had touted the model as a sustainable solution for funding higher education.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Nominates New Members to Public Service Commission Ahead of Key Vacancies

The nominees include Mary Wanjira Kimonye, CBS, for the position of Vice-Chairperson. Others nominated to the commission are Harun Maalim Hassan, representing Persons with...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Pledges Commitment as Interior CS

Murkomen, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Transport before briefly moving to Sports, takes over the critical Interior docket from Kithure Kindiki,...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA Board Chair Anthony Mwaura Moved in Ruto’s Shake Up

Mwaura’s tenure at KRA, which began in November 2022, faced significant legal challenges. In July, the High Court nullified his appointment, citing procedural irregularities...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet clears draft transition law allowing presidential inauguration in the absence of outgoing President

The proposed Bill seeks to impose a fine of Sh10 million on state officers who obstruct the handover of power.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet approves formation of multi-sectoral working group to address femicide

The working group will engage religious leaders, parents, schools, security agencies, and all other stakeholders to identify gaps in law, enforcement, and social values...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges private sector to support cooking gas programme

We will buy gas from them and they will be required to install all the LPG tanks and other infrastructure in our schools and...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt to transfer remaining county roles: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The transfer of county functions from the National Government has received a major boost with the gazettement of many...

4 days ago

County News

Devolution key to national unity, development: DP Kindiki

The Deputy President acknowledged the complexities of intergovernmental relations but stressed the importance of collaboration between the two levels of government to address emerging...

4 days ago