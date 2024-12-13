Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Haiti PM Fils-Aimé joins Kenyan peacekeepers for Jamhuri day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has expressed his deep admiration for the Kenyan peacekeepers in Haiti, underscoring their crucial role in addressing the country’s security challenges.

He was speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations by theMultinational Security Support (MSS) troops stationed at in Haiti.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He highlighted Kenya’s significant role in global peacekeeping and underscored the strong bond between the two nations in addressing the shared security challenges.

Fils-Aimé further praised the dedication and sacrifice of the MSS troops, led by Kenya, in addressing Haiti’s security issues.

He acknowledged the Kenyan contingent’s crucial role in supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in their fight against gang violence and in ensuring a safer environment for the upcoming democratic elections.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude, recognizing that the presence of the MSS personnel has offered hope for a more stable and peaceful future for Haiti.

Fils-Aimé also took a moment to extend heartfelt congratulations to Kenya on its 61st Jamhuri Day, emphasizing the historical significance of the day for the Kenyan people.

He praised the resilience of the Kenyan people, drawing a parallel between their independence struggles and Haiti’s current quest for stability.

Similarly, Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Godfrey Otunge reaffirmed the MSS’s commitment to the mission and the people of Haiti.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He emphasized the strong partnership between the MSS and the HNP and rejected any attempts by detractors to undermine the mission’s objectives.

Otunge dedicated Kenya’s Jamhuri Day to the people of Haiti, expressing his optimism for a future of peace and security as the MSS enters its second phase of operations.

The visit underscored the strong bonds between Kenya and Haiti, particularly in the face of ongoing security challenges in the Caribbean nation.

The visit not only highlighted Kenya’s commitment to international peacekeeping but also symbolized the deepening relationship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Fils-Aimé, was accompanied by key figures such as Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Godfrey Otunge (MSS Force Commander), Normil Rameau (Director General of the Haitian National Police), and Colonel Kevron Henry (MSS Deputy Force Commander), was warmly received by the MSS personnel stationed in Haiti.

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila ready to face opponents in AUC debate tonight

Raila who is in Addis Ababa stated that he is looking forward to highlight his 10-point plan that will identify priority areas to accelerate...

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto awards DCJ Mwilu and IG Kanja for exemplary service to country

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 13 – President William Ruto has awarded Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja and other awardees including...

54 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Thankless job’ – why trainee Kenyan doctors are taking their own lives

A sombre mood engulfed a village in Kenya’s Rift Valley last week as dozens of medical interns joined other mourners at the burial of...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Barrow commends Kenya’s role in international peace, lauds Haiti Mission

President Barrow praised Kenya’s leadership in peacekeeping efforts and its pivotal role in promoting regional and continental integration.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We’ll progress faster if united: Kindiki lauds Ruto for reaching out to Uhuru

Kindiki urged Kenyans to honor the values upheld by the nation’s forefathers by maintaining unity, preserving the country’s heritage, and building a prosperous and...

22 hours ago

EAC

Report roots for digital skills training to seal gaps in justice delivery

The report, titled "A Comparative Study on Digitization of Justice Following COVID-19 in Kenya and Rwanda," highlights that addressing digital illiteracy is key to...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto leads Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President William Ruto is leading the nation in marking this year’s Jamhuri Day, commemorating 61 years since Kenya became...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We’re serious about creating jobs, Kindiki tells the youth

DP Kindiki cited the World Bank’s 2024 report, which places Kenya’s unemployment rate at 5.7 per cent, reiterating the government’s determination to address this...

1 day ago