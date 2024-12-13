Haiti PM Fils-Aimé joins Kenyan peacekeepers for Jamhuri day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has expressed his deep admiration for the Kenyan peacekeepers in Haiti, underscoring their crucial role in addressing the country’s security challenges.

He was speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations by theMultinational Security Support (MSS) troops stationed at in Haiti.

He highlighted Kenya’s significant role in global peacekeeping and underscored the strong bond between the two nations in addressing the shared security challenges.

Fils-Aimé further praised the dedication and sacrifice of the MSS troops, led by Kenya, in addressing Haiti’s security issues.

He acknowledged the Kenyan contingent’s crucial role in supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in their fight against gang violence and in ensuring a safer environment for the upcoming democratic elections.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude, recognizing that the presence of the MSS personnel has offered hope for a more stable and peaceful future for Haiti.

Fils-Aimé also took a moment to extend heartfelt congratulations to Kenya on its 61st Jamhuri Day, emphasizing the historical significance of the day for the Kenyan people.

He praised the resilience of the Kenyan people, drawing a parallel between their independence struggles and Haiti’s current quest for stability.

Similarly, Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Godfrey Otunge reaffirmed the MSS’s commitment to the mission and the people of Haiti.

He emphasized the strong partnership between the MSS and the HNP and rejected any attempts by detractors to undermine the mission’s objectives.

Otunge dedicated Kenya’s Jamhuri Day to the people of Haiti, expressing his optimism for a future of peace and security as the MSS enters its second phase of operations.

The visit underscored the strong bonds between Kenya and Haiti, particularly in the face of ongoing security challenges in the Caribbean nation.

The visit not only highlighted Kenya’s commitment to international peacekeeping but also symbolized the deepening relationship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Fils-Aimé, was accompanied by key figures such as Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Godfrey Otunge (MSS Force Commander), Normil Rameau (Director General of the Haitian National Police), and Colonel Kevron Henry (MSS Deputy Force Commander), was warmly received by the MSS personnel stationed in Haiti.

