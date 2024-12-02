Govt to roll out security strategy to promote peace, address rising political tension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2– The government is set to unveil a comprehensive security strategy aimed at curbing criminal activities and safeguarding peace ahead of the festive season.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior, enlists faith-based organizations (FBOs), village elders, Nyumba Kumi groups, and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO).

These stakeholders will work closely with local police to promote community-led security efforts.

In the initiative, Chiefs and their assistants will oversee peace efforts at the grassroots level.

FBOs, on the other hand, will focus on promoting healing, reconciliation, and forgiveness to address escalating political tensions across the country.

“We must take this opportunity to bring people together, bridging the divisions caused by political campaigns,” Stephen Otieno, a church clergy based in Nakuru said.

Recognizing the vulnerability of young people to substance abuse and crime during the holiday season, the government has rolled out activities designed to keep them engaged.

This includes football tournaments, community clean-ups, and skill-building programs to provide positive outlets for their energy.

“Idle youth are often targeted for illegal activities,” said Charity Wafula, a Nyumba Kumi coordinator in Bungoma said.

“These initiatives will give them a chance to channel their potential into something productive and rewarding.”

In Nairobi, the Climate Worx initiative has gained momentum, drawing over 20,000 young people into environmental conservation efforts, such as cleaning the Nairobi River.

“For many of us, this project has been a game-changer,” said 24-year-old Brian Otieno said.

“It not only keeps us away from trouble but also gives us a chance to contribute to society while earning a livelihood.”

A senior official involved in the initiative hailed it as a model program.

“This is more than just about cleaning rivers—it’s about creating purpose and reducing the risk of criminal involvement among young people.”

The strategy also emphasizes the role of effective coordination among security agencies.

Operating under a multi-agency framework, the approach aims to ensure a seamless flow of information and swift responses to emerging threats.

“When agencies work together, they eliminate delays and inefficiencies, making it easier to prevent crimes before they occur,” said Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Omollo added that the holiday season often presents unique security challenges.

“By fostering collaboration and breaking down silos, we can guarantee that Kenyans feel safe as they celebrate with their families, ”he said.

Sources within the Ministry of Interior hinted at additional measures, including heightened patrols, expanded intelligence networks, and increased public awareness campaigns.

More measures are set to be unveiled this week.

“The measures we’ve put in place are robust, but security begins with an individual,” said a senior security official.

