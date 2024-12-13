Govt to fast-track dual citizenship applications for Kenyans who renounced before 2010 Constitution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 -The government has announced plans to fast-track dual citizenship applications for Kenyans who renounced their citizenship before the 2010 Constitution.

Immigration and Citizen services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the decision will attract Diaspora investments and skilled migration.

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of national government committed to fast-tracking and clearing backlogs of citizenship and permanent residence applications.

According to the Kenya Constitution, 2010 and the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011, Kenyan citizens who have acquired other nationalities are required to disclose their other citizenship within 3 months of becoming a dual citizen.

