Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Year fireworks at UAP Old Mutual Tower on January 1, 2024. /BM.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt restricts use of fireworks to authorized venues

According to Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, displays will be limited to 30 minutes at midnight on December 31.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – The government has restricted the use of fireworks during the festive season to clubs, hotels, churches, schools, and other authorized venues.

According to Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, displays will be limited to 30 minutes at midnight on December 31.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is to inform the public that use of fireworks during New Year celebrations has been authorized. Fireworks displays will only be conducted on venues authorized by the State Department for Mining,” he said.

CS Joho urged the public to adhere to the Ministry’s regulations with parties carrying out displays ensuring they have the requisite permits.

“The public is requested to ensure that fireworks displays are carried out within the requirements of the Explosives Act Cap 115 Laws of Kenya. Fireworks displays should be carried out in an orderly manner so that the general public are not inconvenienced,” he stated.

Joho stated that display shells will be limited to a maximum of four-inch caliber in venues in urban and built-up areas.

He further emphasized that only qualified and experienced persons will be allowed to conduct the fire aerial shells and other aerial display fireworks.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi police bosses transferred over mishandling of anti-femicide protests

Nairobi Central OCPD Doris Mugambi has been recalled to Police Headquarters and will be replaced by former Buruburu Deputy OCPD Stephen Okal.

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges private sector to support cooking gas programme

We will buy gas from them and they will be required to install all the LPG tanks and other infrastructure in our schools and...

47 mins ago

Top stories

Kindiki Intervenes to Resolve Counties and CoB Tensions, Orders Immediate Release of Pending Funds

Frequent consultations to iron out misunderstandings between County Governments and independent offices like the Controller of Budget are important for greater efficiency, accountability, and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt to transfer remaining county roles: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The transfer of county functions from the National Government has received a major boost with the gazettement of many...

19 hours ago

County News

Devolution key to national unity, development: DP Kindiki

The Deputy President acknowledged the complexities of intergovernmental relations but stressed the importance of collaboration between the two levels of government to address emerging...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Hails Taifa Care as Kenya Moves Closer to Universal Health Coverage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – President William Ruto says Taifa Care is surmounting technological and operational challenges to ensure that all Kenyans, regardless of...

22 hours ago

Featured

(VIDEO)Why I Embraced Vasectomy: A Father’s Journey to Empowerment and Family Planning

Meet Richard Kilundo, a 55-year-old Nursing Officer at Lunga Lunga Sub-County Hospital, who chose to undergo a vasectomy to take control of his family’s...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Government Forms Committee to Review Social Health Insurance Tariffs and Benefits

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – The government is in the process of forming a committee to review tariffs and benefits under the Social Health Insurance...

23 hours ago