Govt restricts use of fireworks to authorized venues

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – The government has restricted the use of fireworks during the festive season to clubs, hotels, churches, schools, and other authorized venues.

According to Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, displays will be limited to 30 minutes at midnight on December 31.

“This is to inform the public that use of fireworks during New Year celebrations has been authorized. Fireworks displays will only be conducted on venues authorized by the State Department for Mining,” he said.

CS Joho urged the public to adhere to the Ministry’s regulations with parties carrying out displays ensuring they have the requisite permits.

“The public is requested to ensure that fireworks displays are carried out within the requirements of the Explosives Act Cap 115 Laws of Kenya. Fireworks displays should be carried out in an orderly manner so that the general public are not inconvenienced,” he stated.

Joho stated that display shells will be limited to a maximum of four-inch caliber in venues in urban and built-up areas.

He further emphasized that only qualified and experienced persons will be allowed to conduct the fire aerial shells and other aerial display fireworks.

