Govt releases Sh1.5bn KEMSA to boost supply

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The government has released Sh1.5 billion to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to boost supply of drugs at the primary healthcare level, as the Social Health Authority (SHA) rallies to improve services and debunk negative publicity.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services in the Health Ministry, Harry Kimtai, said in a media interview in his Afya House office yesterday that the money given out to KEMSA is the first in a tranche meant to increase drugs supplies to grassroots health facilities in every county.

Kimtai said treatment under SHA at the primary healthcare level, mostly in dispensaries, will remain free for all registered members and the enhanced supply of drugs by KEMSA is meant to ensure all patients get access to drugs.

One of the most widespread complains by patients registered under SHA has been shortage of drugs for most common ailments.

The PS said shortage of drugs will be a thing of the past as he urged all Kenyans to register with SHA which will qualify them for free treatment at the primary healthcare level.

He said the Ministry of Health was working flat out to ensure registration is flawless, assuring that even those who register for the higher categories of the health scheme under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) still qualify for the free grassroots treatment, even before they pay up their monthly premiums.

He said the registration process has been simplified by making the Identity Card the only requisite document for beneficiaries and their dependants.

“Registration has now been made very simple. Just show up with your ID card for registration. Once registered you qualify for free primary healthcare even before you pay for your category of insurance,” said Kimtai.

The PS said the SHIF scheme will work in public, private and faith-based health facilities on equal terms for all members, noting that debts owed by the State to private hospitals were being settled as a matter of priority.

He said the SHA had come up with an emergency fund that will allow casualties taken to hospital in critical conditions to be treated and admitted without paying deposits as is the trend in private hospitals.

Other priorities being worked out include offering quality treatment to patients with chronic ailments like diabetes and kidney disease to be treated whether or not they have topped up their contributions.

The PS said: “We are working with the counties to ensure availability of necessary medical equipment, like dialysis machines, for treatment of chronic diseases.

He admitted SHA was still far from achieving all its goals but added that the Ministry was working round the clock to ensure a fully working health services scheme.

