Govt launches aerial spraying to combat quelea in wheat and barley farms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The government has launched an aerial application of bird repellents to combat the quelea bird menace devastating wheat and barley farms.

Speaking at the launch in Mau Narok, Narok County, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Agriculture, Paul Ronoh, said such interventions provide a timely and efficient response to the crisis.

He noted that this innovative solution aims to protect crops, safeguard farmers’ livelihoods, and enhance food security in the face of significant losses caused by the infestation.

“The exercise we have launched today will ensure that within the next five days, the quelea bird menace [is] brought under control,” Ronoh said.

“This innovative solution not only salvages the current season’s harvest but also restores confidence among farmers to continue planting. It ensures the stability of Kenya’s food systems by protecting one of our key breadbasket regions.” Bird scarers: Quelea-infested Ahero rice fields force farmers into maddening chants

Ronoh added that the use of drones for targeted application of repellents marks a shift towards modern agricultural practices in pest control.

Productivity threat

He also said the government plans to extend the program to other regions experiencing similar challenges.

The Principal Secretary emphasized that this intervention is part of a broader strategy to address agricultural threats proactively.

“Next season, we will [be] better prepared to handle such situations promptly, ensuring farmers [are] not left vulnerable,” he said.

Ronoh further urged millers to pay farmers promptly for maize deliveries, enabling them to prepare for future planting seasons.

He pledged government support to settle outstanding debts owed to farmers and reiterated the importance of collaboration between national and county governments to achieve these goals.

“This intervention is a clear demonstration of the government’s dedication to protecting our farmers and ensuring the well-being of millions of families across the country,” he said.

Addressing the quelea threat is particularly challenging as the birds are highly migratory, have few natural predators, and breed rapidly.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that a single quelea bird can consume up to 10 grams of grain daily, with a flock of two million capable of devouring as much as 20 tons of grain in a single day.

