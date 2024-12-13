Govt keen on utilising unused public land to produce food

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – President William Ruto says the government is keen on partnering with the private sector to utilize tracts of unused public land to produce food.

Speaking during the launch of the National Police Service and State Department of Correctional Services strategic plans (2023-2027), the President highlighted the significant potential lying in vast tracts of public land, calling for their commercialization.

“We have so much land in the hands of the government. We have seen what commercialization of these lands can do. There is every reason to work with private sectors to commercialize these lands that we must produce food and other products, so that we can make these assets more useful to the different government agencies,” said President Ruto.

The President has often emphasized the need for strategic collaborations between the public and private sectors to drive Kenya’s economic growth.

During the launch of the affordable housing project in Mukuru, Nairobi, earlier this year, the president highlighted that private investors are the backbone of these projects.

“Private investors are central to this mission. By combining public resources and private expertise, we can deliver projects faster and more efficiently,” the president said.

The President’s strategy aligns with his broader vision for food security, as outlined in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

By unlocking the potential of unused public land, the government aims to boost agricultural productivity, create jobs, and reduce the cost of living.

The President’s approach reflects a broader global trend of leveraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) to drive development.

By tapping into private sector innovation, capital, and expertise, Kenya stands to accelerate progress across various sectors.

During the Kenya International Investment Conference in March 2023, the President emphasized the need to foster collaboration between the government and the private sector to drive national development stating the projects at hand will benefit every Kenyan.

“We are committed to creating an enabling environment for the private sector. Together, we will develop projects that benefit every Kenyan,” the President said

President Ruto’s administration has consistently advocated for such partnerships in key areas like agriculture, housing, and infrastructure.

President Ruto’s consistent advocacy for partnerships with the private sector signals a deliberate and strategic approach to addressing Kenya’s socio-economic challenges.

By commercializing unused public land and resources, his administration aims to unlock their full potential, driving food security, job creation, and economic growth.

