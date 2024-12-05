Connect with us

Govt heightens security measures across the country ahead of festive season

IG Kanja announced the deployment of additional police personnel and specialized units to maintain peace and prevent crime during this busy period.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The National Police Service (NPS) has stepped up security measures across the country ahead of the December festive season to ensure the safety of all Kenyans.

Inspector General(IG) of Police Douglas Kanja announced the deployment of additional police personnel and specialized units to maintain peace and prevent crime during this busy period.

Speaking in Nairobi, IG Kanja confirmed that specialized units, including Formed Police Units and undercover officers, will work alongside regular police officers to intensify patrols.

Ground and aerial surveillance will be heightened in major towns, border areas, places of worship, shopping malls, and critical infrastructure sites.

“Kenyans should expect to see more police presence and visibility,” Kanja said on Thursday.

To reinforce these efforts, the police chief has recalled all officers currently on leave, directing them to resume duty immediately.

Kanja also urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or crimes to the nearest police station or through established hotlines: 999, 112, 911, and #FichuakwaDCI at 0800 722 203.

The Inspector General commended police officers across the country for their dedication and service, reaffirming the NPS’s commitment to protecting the nation.

On Wednesday, the government announced the activation of a National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) and the deployment of over 10,000 security officers across the country as part of security measures to ensure public safety and order during the festive season.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said that the NMACC, based at Lang’ata Barracks, will coordinate security operations nationwide.

It will work in conjunction with Regional (RMACCs) and County (CMACCs) centres to deter security threats, maintain public order, and address emerging concerns.

The multi-agency teams include personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Kenya Forestry Service.

“A total of 10,317 officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service and the Kenya Coast Guard Service have been deployed to manage public safety and address violations,” PS Omollo said.

