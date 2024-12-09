Connect with us

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura fields questions from the press/OGS

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt blames Kalonzo for delayed appointment of IEBC Selection Panel

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura stated that the court injunction blocking the formation of the IEBC retirement panel is hindering progress in the reconstitution process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The government has called on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to withdraw the case against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to pave the way for its reconstitution.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura stated that the court injunction blocking the formation of the IEBC retirement panel is hindering progress in the reconstitution process.

“The Wiper Party should consult with its members and nominate a candidate to the selection committee,” Mwaura said.

“There’s no need to take this matter to court; let’s resolve it and move forward,” he urged.

The IEBC has been in limbo since 2022 following the resignation of four commissioners after an inquiry into their conduct during the presidential election.

The Commission Chairperson and two commissioners vacated office on completion of respective terms.

The delay in reconstituting the IEBC has sparked nationwide debate, with various stakeholders calling for swift action to avoid disruptions to Kenya’s electoral processes.

Both religious leaders and politicians have criticized the government for failing to prioritize the establishment of the electoral body, accusing it of unnecessary delays.

Sapit joins clamour for urgent reconstitution of IEBC

The push for the IEBC’s reconstitution intensified on December 6, after Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola expressed concerns over the prolonged delay.

Lenaola warned that the continued hold-up could jeopardize the commission’s preparedness for upcoming elections.

He also criticized the National Assembly for focusing on politically charged legislation instead of addressing urgent matters like the IEBC’s reconstitution.


