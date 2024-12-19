Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AGRICULTURE

Govt assures farmers on Subsidy Fertilizer quality

Speaking during the launch of the 2025 Long Rains National Fertilizer Subsidy Programme, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja emphasized that each batch of fertilizer will now undergo rigorous inspection to ensure that only high-quality products are distributed to farmers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The government has reassured Kenyans that it has addressed previous concerns regarding the quality of subsidy fertilizer.

Speaking during the launch of the 2025 Long Rains National Fertilizer Subsidy Programme, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja emphasized that each batch of fertilizer will now undergo rigorous inspection to ensure that only high-quality products are distributed to farmers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Kenya Kwanza Government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring food security and access to nutritious, quality food. Through this subsidy program, we have witnessed significant improvements in food production, reduced costs of basic commodities, and enhanced livelihoods for our farmers,” the CS stated.

He confirmed that the government has secured 7.4 million bags of fertilizer, with most of the supply expected to arrive at distribution centers by mid-January 2025.

Karanja also confirmed that the price of government-subsidized fertilizer will remain affordable at Sh2,500 per 50-kg bag.

To enhance accessibility, he mentioned that the government is increasing the number of distribution outlets through partnerships with cooperatives and agro-vet stores, in addition to the existing NCPB depots.

“Registered farmers will receive e-vouchers, which they can redeem at these outlets. County governments remain actively involved to streamline the process and reach as many farmers as possible,” he added.

President William Ruto’s administration faced scrutiny after reports emerged that government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock were supplying fake subsidized fertilizer across the country.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) confirmed that counterfeit subsidized fertilizer, known as GPC Plus Organics and packaged in 25kg bags, was circulating in the market, following an exposé by Africa Uncensored, an independent investigative journalism firm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi survived impeachment in April 2024, after a special parliamentary committee found that the grounds for the impeachment motion were not substantiated.

The allegations center around the procurement and distribution of government-subsidized fertilizer, which is also under investigation due to concerns about its authenticity.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto names 5 CSs to EPA Council with EU

The EPA Council is tasked with overseeing and facilitating a strong partnership between Kenya and the EU to safeguard Kenya’s interests within the agreement.

November 23, 2024

AGRICULTURE

Govt assures farmers of timely distribution of subsidized fertilizer

The CS revealed plans to expand the "last-mile" distribution network to ensure farmers receive fertilizers conveniently, even at their doorsteps.

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

I will crush corrupt mafia in Kilimo House: Agriculture CS Nominee Karanja

Dealing with cartels is a big issue but if approved I have given a notice that they will be out of business

August 2, 2024

AGRICULTURE

Govt to allocate Sh1bn to AFC to boost access to credit

President Ruto, speaking during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Bungoma on Saturday, said the government is collaborating with Afriexim Bank(African Export-Import Bank)to provide Sh15 billion...

June 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Muguka ban null and void: CS Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28-Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has maintained that the ban on Muguka a variety of Miraa by Mombasa and...

May 28, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Linturi survives impeachment amid bribery allegations

Seven members of the select committee chaired by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo found that the allegations leveled against him by Bumula MP Jack...

May 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Linturi to know fate on Monday as Wamboka casts aspersions on impartiality of verdict

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10- The fate of the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi concerning his impeachment motion now hangs in the balance even as...

May 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-counterfeit body to rope in small traders in fight against fake goods

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has said it is committed to helping small traders fight counterfeits that hurt genuine businesses....

May 8, 2024