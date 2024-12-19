Govt assures farmers on Subsidy Fertilizer quality

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The government has reassured Kenyans that it has addressed previous concerns regarding the quality of subsidy fertilizer.

Speaking during the launch of the 2025 Long Rains National Fertilizer Subsidy Programme, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja emphasized that each batch of fertilizer will now undergo rigorous inspection to ensure that only high-quality products are distributed to farmers.

“The Kenya Kwanza Government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring food security and access to nutritious, quality food. Through this subsidy program, we have witnessed significant improvements in food production, reduced costs of basic commodities, and enhanced livelihoods for our farmers,” the CS stated.

He confirmed that the government has secured 7.4 million bags of fertilizer, with most of the supply expected to arrive at distribution centers by mid-January 2025.

Karanja also confirmed that the price of government-subsidized fertilizer will remain affordable at Sh2,500 per 50-kg bag.

To enhance accessibility, he mentioned that the government is increasing the number of distribution outlets through partnerships with cooperatives and agro-vet stores, in addition to the existing NCPB depots.

“Registered farmers will receive e-vouchers, which they can redeem at these outlets. County governments remain actively involved to streamline the process and reach as many farmers as possible,” he added.

President William Ruto’s administration faced scrutiny after reports emerged that government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock were supplying fake subsidized fertilizer across the country.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) confirmed that counterfeit subsidized fertilizer, known as GPC Plus Organics and packaged in 25kg bags, was circulating in the market, following an exposé by Africa Uncensored, an independent investigative journalism firm.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi survived impeachment in April 2024, after a special parliamentary committee found that the grounds for the impeachment motion were not substantiated.

The allegations center around the procurement and distribution of government-subsidized fertilizer, which is also under investigation due to concerns about its authenticity.

