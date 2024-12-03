Govt assessing areas affected by floods in Western Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Ministry of Internal Security and National Administration is conducting an assessment on areas affected by floods in western Kenya region, where hundreds of families remain displaced.

Its Principal Secretary, Dr. Raymond Omollo, today toured flood-affected regions in Busia and Kisumu counties to evaluate the extent of the damage.

The PS is also overseeing the distribution of relief supplies and engaging with displaced families, as the government intensified its disaster response efforts.

In Bunyala Sub-County, Busia County, Dr. Omollo visited Lunyofu Primary School, which currently shelters 500 displaced households.

He supervised the distribution of food and non-food items, including rice, beans, blankets and medical kits to the affected units.

“I want to assure you of the government’s commitment to the safety and recovery of affected families,” he told the people of Bunyala.

Acknowledging that over 3,000 households in Busia have been impacted by the floods, the PS emphasized the need for sustainable resettlement in secure areas.

He also announced plans for infrastructure development, including the extension of dykes and the construction of an upstream dam which is 4-5 Kilometres to regulate water flow and support irrigation and household use.

“While the rains are expected to subside soon, we must remain vigilant and adhere to government safety directives,” he said.

He emphasized the need for the locals to avoid hazardous zones and follow evacuation notices in an effort to minimize on casualties.

The PS later visited Kisumu County, where he addressed the over 2,000 displaced families camping at Ogenya primary school in Nyando Sub County.

He inspected health surveillance measures coordinated with the Ministry of Health to prevent potential outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases.

Dr. Omollo also discussed long-term strategies with local leaders, including improved early warning systems, enhanced drainage infrastructure, and community education on flood risk management.

He announced that, nationwide, the floods have displaced over 3,970 households, disrupted transport and agriculture and caused 12 fatalities, with one person still missing.

The PS commended the multi-agency response team, including the National Disaster Operations Center and the Kenya Red Cross, for their swift and effective interventions.

Addressing other critical issues, the PS assured fishermen in affected areas that concerns about recent arrests are being addressed and that officers will be better equipped to manage such cases moving forward.

He also highlighted the importance of the Taifa Care universal health program, urging residents to register and benefit from affordable healthcare, regardless of their ability to contribute.

Dr. Omollo further encouraged communities to remain vigilant during the school holidays, urging parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring children’s safety, especially in flood-prone areas.

The PS was accompanied by Budalangi MP Hon. Raphael Wanjala, Kisumu Women Rep Hon. Ruth Odinga and Muhoroni MP Hon. Onyango K’Oyoo amongst other leaders.

