Govt asked to avail funds for removal of asbestos roofs

EMBU, Kenya, Dec 9 – Following Government directive ordering removal of asbestos roofs in both private and public buildings in three months, leaders in Embu have appealed to the government to appropriate funds to the affected institutions.
Diocese of Embu Bishop Peter Kimani said though the move was long overdue due to health risks associated with asbestos, not many institutions are able to undertake the task.
He said the deadline may not be tenable given the economic hardships facing the country and thus the government should step in to facilitate replacement of the hazardous roofing especially in learning institutions.
He was speaking in Sunday at St. Joseph Alamano Wachoro Boys Secondary School in Mwea Sub-county on an inspection tour of the school that has successfully replaced the asbestos roofing following a donation of Sh. 3 million from President William Ruto.
He thanked the board of management of the school for prioritizing removal of the condemned roofing, saying it will give the learners a conducive learning environment once the schools reopen in January.
Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi who accompanied the Bishop asked the Ministry of Education to avail funds to assists many other schools that are facing similar predicament across the country.
EMBU, Kenya, Dec 9 – Following Government directive ordering removal of asbestos roofs in both private and public buildings in three months, leaders in Embu have appealed to the government to appropriate funds to the affected institutions.
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Makadara counterpart George Aladwa are among 19 legislators who have not...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on religious leaders to ensure their criticism of government actions is grounded in...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8– Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has pointed to legal challenges as the reason behind the government’s inability to reconstitute the Independent...
Kenya
Since his dramatic ouster in October 2024, Gachagua and his allies, predominantly drawn from the Mt. Kenya region, have consistently criticized the government over...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — Human rights activist Hussein Khalid has accused security authorities in Uasin Gishu County of negligence following a spike in...
Kenya
The IEBC has been in limbo since the 2022 elections after four commissioners resigned amidst controversy and the expiry of the term of three...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – The Multinational Security Support (MSS) has dismissed claims that members of the MSS Kenyan Contingent are considering resignation due...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Steve Odek, alias David Bett, for scamming a foreign...