Govt activates Multi-Agency Command Centre to co-ordinate security operations during festive season, deploys 10,000 officers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The government has announced the activation of a National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) and the deployment of over 10,000 security officers across the country as part of security measures to ensure public safety and order during the festive season.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says that the NMACC, based at Lang’ata Barracks, will coordinate security operations nationwide.

It will work in conjunction with Regional (RMACCs) and County (CMACCs) centres to deter security threats, maintain public order, and address emerging concerns.

The multi-agency teams include personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Kenya Forestry Service.

“A total of 10,317 officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service and the Kenya Coast Guard Service have been deployed to manage public safety and address violations,” PS Omollo said.

He added that the deployment includes specialized units such as the all-female Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, undercover officers, and general duty police.

 These teams will intensify patrols and heighten surveillance in major towns, places of worship, and critical infrastructure to safeguard citizens.

The Interior PS stated that Ministry of Defense will also support the regional and county security and intelligence committees by providing logistical and Air Assets where required.

Omollo further announced enhanced security coverage at entry and exit points, including airports and border crossings, hotels, shopping malls, public beaches, and tourist sites and critical infrastructure installations and Central Business Districts in major urban centres.

Additionally, the Interior PS called on the proprietors of shopping malls, entertainment joints, and event organizers to liaise with area security teams to coordinate and enhance security arrangements as well as augment private security measures already in place to handle large crowds effectively.

Omollo urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, noting that the measures aim to provide a safe environment for festivities.

“We are committed to ensuring that all Kenyans can celebrate this season in peace and security. Public cooperation will be key in achieving this goal,” he added.

The government also advised members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the authorities promptly.

The Government remains committed to ensuring a safe and peaceful festive season for all and we thank our multi-agency teams and security personnel for their continued dedication to safeguarding our nation.

