Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir/FILE

Kenya

Governor Nassir urges patience with Ruto administration

Governor Nassir’s remarks join a growing chorus of opposition leaders increasingly coming to the defense of President William Ruto and his administration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir has called on Kenyans to exercise patience as President William Ruto’s administration continues to deliver on its mandate.

The first-term opposition Governor says that constant criticism and unnecessary noise would not yield results if the government is not given time to work.

He underscored that successful projects require time and urged Kenyans to remain patient.

Governor Nassir made the remarks in Kilifi on Thursday during the County’s International Investment Conference, where President Ruto was in attendance.

“Rome was not built in a day. We need to exercise patience and give the administration of the day time to work,” he said.

President Ruto has faced mounting criticism over unmet campaign promises, with many Kenyans expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

The recent support from opposition leaders appears to have bolstered the President, who on Monday attributed the relentless criticism of his administration’s projects to the influence of “evil spirits” in the country.

“There seems to be an influence of bad spirit in our country and I want to urge Kenyans to be patriotic,” he said.

