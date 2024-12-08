Connect with us

Africa

Ghana vice-president accepts election defeat

Published

Dec 8 – Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has accepted defeat in Saturday’s election and congratulated former President John Mahama on his victory.

“The people have voted for change,” said Bawumia.

The elections come amidst the country’s worst economic crisis in a generation, which saw the country default on its debt.

Despite Bawumia’s concession, no official results have been declared.

The Electoral Commission (EC) said results had been delayed because supporters of the two main parties were impeding the process and it had asked the police to clear the collation centres.

Bawumia said he was basing his statement on the results according to internal tallies from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said these showed Mahama had won “decisively”, while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had also won the parliamentary election.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is stepping down after reaching the official limit of two terms in office.

Mahama, 65, previously led Ghana from 2012 until 2017, when he was replaced by Akufo-Addo.

His previous time in office was marred by an ailing economy, frequent power-cuts and corruption scandals.

However, Ghanaians hope it will be different this time round.

