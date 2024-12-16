Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gatabaki family says not yet received Sh300mn compensation for acquisition of their land

According to Nancy Wanja Gatabaki, she acquired the land together with her husband in 1971 and they have not been paid.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Gatabaki family says they have not been compensated Sh300 million awarded to them after the government acquired their land for the construction of the Northern Bypass.

The family further indicated that people claiming to be owners of the undeveloped land have been seen encroaching on it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Nancy Wanja Gatabaki, she acquired the land together with her husband in 1971 and they have not been paid.

“Northern bypass 16.60 and a half acres I’ve never been paid a single penny Asian on that side but I have never been paid. I have been to DCI when Kinoti was there, but nothing has happened,” she stated.

She also pointed out that she has not sold any part of the land and is still its legal owner.

“You know my land has always been 206 acres, the CID came to my house telling me that I have 360 acres, and I have sold some to Peter Kiarie Muraya I ASKED THEM whether we went to lawyer? You know when you were selling a big land like that one, you go to land board, where was the money deposited?” she stated.

Two of her daughters also stated that they had to relocate in a bid to help their mother get justice.

“This is where we grew up, this is home I don’t have another home. My children also this is their shagz. We request even the president to now step in and help us, this is a cry for help My mom is a widow We are children of a widower,” she said.

They stated that some people who visited the parcel on Thursday last week declined to identify themselves.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We believe the equity Boss is behind this, because when the judge made the order equity wanted the matter to be stayed, they should just leave this property,” she said

She further claims that her last husband was cheated that once he gives out the land, he will have 50 percent shares.

“He was not genuine, Peter Kiare withdrew the money to another account not ours,” she claims

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) How KEMSA’s i-LMIS is transforming medical commodities stock and distribution

Follow us on:https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenyahttps://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/um4AGk Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 98.4 Capital FM93.0 Western Kenya98.5...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges Kenyans to Keep Faith Amid Economic Recovery Efforts

He acknowledged progress made in stabilizing Kenya’s economy but emphasized that the journey to prosperity was far from complete.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PSC appoints Technical Committee to develop terms for NIRU staff

The committee, established under Section 21 of the National Intelligence Service Act (Cap. 206), will formulate employment guidelines for NIRU personnel.

21 hours ago

crime

DCI apprehend suspect linked to land fraud cartel in Nairobi

The suspect, identified as Brian Otiende Anyanga, is accused of masterminding the issuance of counterfeit lease certificates to unsuspecting landowners and developers while impersonating...

21 hours ago

County News

13-year-old boy dies in a crocodile attack in Isiolo

Police reported that the victim, identified as Hassan, was in the company of his 11-year-old cousin when the crocodile struck, dragging him into the...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Crash blamed on reckless overtaking kills 6 at Olonin Bridge

The accident occurred when the school bus carelessly attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with the public service vehicle, which was heading to...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pledges to modernize Kenya’s naval capabilities

President Ruto outlined his administration’s plans to upgrade the Navy by modernizing its fleet, adopting advanced technologies, and strengthening operational capacity.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

UK delivers digitized archives of colonial era in Kenya

The collection comprises 2,658 files and over 300,000 images, shedding light on various aspects of Kenya’s colonial history, including the Mau Mau uprising, the...

2 days ago