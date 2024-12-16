Gatabaki family says not yet received Sh300mn compensation for acquisition of their land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Gatabaki family says they have not been compensated Sh300 million awarded to them after the government acquired their land for the construction of the Northern Bypass.

The family further indicated that people claiming to be owners of the undeveloped land have been seen encroaching on it.

According to Nancy Wanja Gatabaki, she acquired the land together with her husband in 1971 and they have not been paid.

“Northern bypass 16.60 and a half acres I’ve never been paid a single penny Asian on that side but I have never been paid. I have been to DCI when Kinoti was there, but nothing has happened,” she stated.

She also pointed out that she has not sold any part of the land and is still its legal owner.

“You know my land has always been 206 acres, the CID came to my house telling me that I have 360 acres, and I have sold some to Peter Kiarie Muraya I ASKED THEM whether we went to lawyer? You know when you were selling a big land like that one, you go to land board, where was the money deposited?” she stated.

Two of her daughters also stated that they had to relocate in a bid to help their mother get justice.

“This is where we grew up, this is home I don’t have another home. My children also this is their shagz. We request even the president to now step in and help us, this is a cry for help My mom is a widow We are children of a widower,” she said.

They stated that some people who visited the parcel on Thursday last week declined to identify themselves.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We believe the equity Boss is behind this, because when the judge made the order equity wanted the matter to be stayed, they should just leave this property,” she said

She further claims that her last husband was cheated that once he gives out the land, he will have 50 percent shares.

“He was not genuine, Peter Kiare withdrew the money to another account not ours,” she claims

About The Author