Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says rogue unit outside NPS command behind abductions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that a police unit outside the National Police Service (NPS) command is behind the abduction of government critics.

Speaking during a press briefing from his Mathira home on Friday, Gachagua noted the abductions are part of a disturbing pattern that cannot be ignored.

He called on President William Ruto to break his silence on the ongoing abductions, claiming that the security forces are either complicit or unable to address the growing crisis.

“President Ruto must take full responsibility and immediately address these egregious violations,” he said.

“To remain silent or inactive is to suggest that these actions [are being] carried out with his knowledge and consent. It is impossible to ignore that the only link among the victims is their criticism of the president and his administration.”

Call for resignations

Likewise, he demanded the resignation of security chiefs, including Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Noordin Haji, whom he accused of neglecting their duties.

He faultef Kanja and Amin for publicly asserting that they are unaware of the abductions.

The former Deputy President’s remarks come amid a growing outcry over the abduction of individuals who have publicly criticized the government.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua are the latest to call for the immediate and unconditional release of the abductees.

LSK demands disclosure on abductees, faults govt silence

As of Thursday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) capped the number of missing persons over the past three months at twenty-nine, bringing the total number of abductions since June 2024 to eight-tow.

The figure included satirist Kibet Bull, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi, reported missing from various neighbourhoods in Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado over the weekend.

Security agencies, however, have distanced themselves from the abductions, even as pressure continues to mount on President Ruto to state his stance on the issue.

The government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the abductions.

