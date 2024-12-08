Connect with us

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

Gachagua resurfaces after Limuru chaos at Kasarani Church

The Limuru incident, which Gachagua's allies claim was a failed assassination attempt, remains under investigation by the police.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to attend a church service at Kasarani Mwiki PCEA in Nairobi County.

This will mark his first public appearance since the chaotic scenes in Limuru during a burial service on November 28, 2024.

Gachagua has maintained a low profile following the Limuru incident, which drew widespread public and political attention.

His return to the public stage at the Kasarani service is seen as an attempt to reconnect with his political base and demonstrate resilience.

While Gachagua has stayed connected with his Mt. Kenya supporters through loudspeaker phone calls, the church service is expected to offer a platform for him to address them directly and perhaps further shed light on the Limuru chaos.

The Limuru incident, which Gachagua and his allies claim was a failed assassination attempt, remains under investigation by the police.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa and former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, both close allies of Gachagua, for questioning.

Senator Thang’wa on December 5, 2024, appeared before detectives in Nyeri but was later directed to report to Nairobi for further interrogation.

His lawyer however protested the move, accusing the State of intimidation and harassment.

“This is pure harassment and intimidation and we cannot allow it,” lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said.

Gachagua’s brief tenure as Kenya’s second Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution was overshadowed by simmering tensions with his former boss, President William Ruto, culminating in his historic impeachment in October 2024.

Since his ouster, Gachagua has publicly revealed details of his fallout with President Ruto and has declared his intention to challenge Ruto’s leadership in the 2027 General Election.

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

