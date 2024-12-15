Gachagua promises regional party next year to wrestle UDA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Dec 15 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that the Mt. Kenya region will reclaim its political supremacy in national politics next year through the formation of a new political party.

Speaking at Kinunga Baptist Church in Mukurweini on Sunday, Gachagua claimed President William Ruto’s administration had humiliated the community. He regretted joining the UDA instead of an established regional party.

“We admit as a region that we erred by joining a government without a proper structure, such as a political party. Come next year, we will create a vehicle. Let me clarify that the Mt. Kenya community does not follow individuals but ideals, and that is why this will happen,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua, accompanied by several MPs, former MPs, and members of county assemblies, emphasized that his community abhors betrayal and will maintain focus on charting its political future.

“Political analysts should stop speculating about Mt. Kenya’s future. The community hates betrayal—they experienced it, moved on, and will not [be] swayed back to the Kenya Kwanza administration,” said Gachagua.

The former Deputy President also alleged a plot to incite chaos and infighting in the region by hiring youths to cause disruptions and provoke confrontations with loyal supporters.

“We know there [is] a ploy to instigate fighting among Kikuyu youths by hiring some to cause chaos so they can [be] confronted and harmed by those loyal to me. We cannot allow this. They started by dividing leaders, and we will not tolerate this,” Gachagua claimed.

‘Bought’ MPs

He lamented the region’s current political challenges, which he attributed to MPs “bought by the regime” and are only concerned with their own interests.

Gachagua also called on President William Ruto to address the sale of illicit brews, which he claimed has caused numerous deaths.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, on his part, opposed the appointment of certain leaders to Cabinet positions in exchange for Gachagua’s perceived political marginalization.

“The people of this county are not as naive as some might think. We cannot trade Gachagua’s position for a Cabinet post. If those mentioned take the seats, they should [be] prepared to remain in the city because we will not accept them,” said Kahiga.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia and Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo called for the prosecution of youths who disrupted a funeral attended by Gachagua in Limuru.

“This country is governed by the rule of law. These goons are known and were clearly visible on camera. What is there to investigate?” Kaguchia posed terming the chaos state-sponsored violence.

