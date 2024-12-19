Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Top stories

Gachagua Claims Surveillance by Intelligence Officer

He criticized the alleged surveillance as a misuse of public resources, arguing that deploying local officers in Makueni would have been more cost-effective.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 19- Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that a vehicle trailing him to Kalawa Ward in Mbooni Constituency, Makueni County, on Wednesday belongs to an officer from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

In a statement, Gachagua called on the government to withdraw the car and the officer, urging a more productive deployment of resources to enhance national security instead of monitoring his movements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“National Intelligence Service, please deploy this vehicle and this officer to do some useful work to enhance our security as a nation. It was pointless to waste fuel and man-hours having him follow us all the way from Nairobi to Makueni yesterday,” Gachagua said.

He criticized the alleged surveillance as a misuse of public resources, arguing that deploying local officers in Makueni would have been more cost-effective.

“It would save public funds to detail your officers in Makueni to listen to what I am saying, record, and send to you, instead of wasting public funds,” he added.

This allegation comes weeks after Gachagua claimed he was being followed by security agents in unmarked cars. On November 20, he alleged that the withdrawal of his state security had left him vulnerable, claiming that agents were stationed outside his Nairobi residence, monitoring his visitors and trailing him during his movements.

“They are parking at the entrance of my Nairobi residence, taking note of all my visitors, and they trail me whenever I leave the house, even all the way to my rural home in Nyeri. I request the state to leave me alone! You hounded me out of office, and you should now allow me to enjoy my peace as a private citizen,” Gachagua said.

In his address in Makueni on Wednesday, Gachagua also criticized the government’s planned livestock vaccination program. He condemned top officials for insulting Kenyans who oppose the campaign and called for a more persuasive and educational approach.

“There is no need to insult Kenyans opposed to the vaccination program. Talk to them softly and convince them why vaccination is important for their animals. In any case, those are their livestock,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gachagua urged the government to abandon arrogance and engage farmers respectfully, explaining the significance of the vaccination campaign rather than victimizing those skeptical of its benefits.

“Speak to livestock farmers politely. Explain the significance of vaccination. If they say they don’t want it, that is their right because it is their livestock,” he added.

Despite opposition from some Kenyans, President William Ruto has defended the vaccination program, stating it will enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global market for animal products.

“To ensure farmers fully benefit from international opportunities, we will implement a broad vaccination program, using locally-produced vaccines, to reduce disease prevalence in line with global standards,” Ruto said, emphasizing its safety and transformative potential.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Raila Mocks Gachagua Over Failed Traps and Political Missteps

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday openly taunted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of making poor...

December 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Gachagua urges respect for the clergy when they voice concerns of national interest

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

November 17, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua Urges Gen Z to Register as Voters to Define Their Future

He said voter registration is a tool for empowerment in determining Kenya’s political direction.

November 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges govt to continue with war against illicit brew

The former deputy emphasised that the vice destroys lives of the youth who are future leaders.

November 10, 2024

Top stories

Kaluma Says Interior CS Position Should Be Given To A Luo

The post fell vacant when President William Ruto appointed Prof. Kithure Kindiki to be his Deputy following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, leaving a void in...

November 3, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua Urges MPs to Pass Key Bills with Same Speed as His Impeachment

Speaking in Kirinyaga in his first public appearance since the swearing in of his successor Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua emphasized that the Coffee Bill...

November 2, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua Removes Deputy President Title from Social Media After Kindiki’s Swearing-In

In what appears to be an acceptance of his new reality, Gachagua updated his profile to read "Husband. Father. Kenyan" shortly after Kindiki took...

November 2, 2024

Top stories

Ruto Pledges Inclusive Development as Kindiki Takes Over as Deputy President

The President challenged leaders across the country to uphold impartiality, emphasizing, “None of us, regardless of the office we hold, is greater than our...

November 1, 2024