Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

Gachagua calls for speedy IEBC reconstitution, cites delay as suspicious

The IEBC has been in limbo since the 2022 elections after four commissioners resigned amidst controversy and the expiry of the term of three others.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the speedy reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), warning that delays could compromise the credibility of the upcoming elections. 

Gachagua who spoke during a church service in Mwiki, Kasarani on Sunday criticized the government for failing to prioritize the establishment of the electoral body.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“An election is as credible as the process. The Krigler report emphasized that the electoral commission must be in place three years before the elections,” he said.

 “We have two and a half years left, yet there is no IEBC in place. People can read mischief.” 

The IEBC has been in limbo since the 2022 elections after four commissioners resigned amidst controversy and the expiry of the term of three others.

Pressure has been building on the government to begin the recruitment of new commissioners, with many Kenyans pointing to the Executive and Parliament’s inaction, despite an ongoing court case on the matter.

The push to have the Commission reconstituted was on December 6, 2024, fuelled by Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola who voiced concerns about the delay.

Lenaola warned that the prolonged hold-up could hinder the commission’s preparedness for the elections. 

He fingered the National Assembly for prioritizing politically charged legislation over pressing issues like the IEBC reconstitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Likewise, he called out the Azimio la Umoja coalition for failing to appoint a representative to the reconstitution panel, accusing it of holding the process hostage. 

Parliament passed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 in July, and President William Ruto signed it into law, paving the way for the selection process. 

However, the reconstitution process hit a roadblock when a tribunal court barred Parliament from forwarding nominees’ names to the president.

The Azimio la Umoja coalition challenged the original list of nominees, seeking to replace Augustus Muli with Koki Muli, further delaying progress.  

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenyan officers in Haiti mission have not resigned – MSS

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – The Multinational Security Support (MSS) has dismissed claims that members of the MSS Kenyan Contingent are considering resignation due...

25 mins ago

Kenya

Fake gold scammer arrested for defrauding foreign national of Sh33mn

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Steve Odek, alias David Bett, for scamming a foreign...

36 mins ago

Kenya

EACC investigating Uasin Gishu Lands CEC over extortion claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Lands, Physical Planning,...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua resurfaces after Limuru chaos at Kasarani Church

The Limuru incident, which Gachagua's allies claim was a failed assassination attempt, remains under investigation by the police.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto continues to drum up support for Raila’s AUC bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7- President William Ruto has drummed up support for former Orange Democratic Movemiebt (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC)...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto announces SGR extension to Uganda, Rwanda, DRC

President Ruto emphasized the importance of this infrastructure expansion for regional integration.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Politrack Africa: Joho top perfoming CS with 67.3pc score

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has emerged as the top performing Cabinet Secretary with...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Modern Coast bus bursts into flames near Gilgil weighbridge

No passenger was unhurt in the 9.45am incident.

1 day ago