Gachagua calls for speedy IEBC reconstitution, cites delay as suspicious

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the speedy reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), warning that delays could compromise the credibility of the upcoming elections.

Gachagua who spoke during a church service in Mwiki, Kasarani on Sunday criticized the government for failing to prioritize the establishment of the electoral body.

“An election is as credible as the process. The Krigler report emphasized that the electoral commission must be in place three years before the elections,” he said.

“We have two and a half years left, yet there is no IEBC in place. People can read mischief.”

The IEBC has been in limbo since the 2022 elections after four commissioners resigned amidst controversy and the expiry of the term of three others.

Pressure has been building on the government to begin the recruitment of new commissioners, with many Kenyans pointing to the Executive and Parliament’s inaction, despite an ongoing court case on the matter.

The push to have the Commission reconstituted was on December 6, 2024, fuelled by Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola who voiced concerns about the delay.

Lenaola warned that the prolonged hold-up could hinder the commission’s preparedness for the elections.

He fingered the National Assembly for prioritizing politically charged legislation over pressing issues like the IEBC reconstitution.

Likewise, he called out the Azimio la Umoja coalition for failing to appoint a representative to the reconstitution panel, accusing it of holding the process hostage.

Parliament passed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 in July, and President William Ruto signed it into law, paving the way for the selection process.

However, the reconstitution process hit a roadblock when a tribunal court barred Parliament from forwarding nominees’ names to the president.

The Azimio la Umoja coalition challenged the original list of nominees, seeking to replace Augustus Muli with Koki Muli, further delaying progress.

