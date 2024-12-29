Gachagua blames police for chaos at Shamata prayer meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized the government over the violent chaos that erupted in Shamata, Nyandarua, on Saturday, accusing law enforcement of failing to control the situation.

Gachagua condemned the police, alleging that they allowed themselves to be used as a political tool.

“It is yet another moment of great shame for our National Police Service, already disgraced for carrying out illegal abductions and extrajudicial killings of our children,” Gachagua said.

“Why do you allow yourselves to be used for political purposes?”

The violence reportedly broke out when a group of rowdy youths stormed a prayer meeting in Shamata, leading to a confrontation between the attendees and the aggressors.

As tensions escalated, police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd, further exacerbating the chaos.

The event mark the second incident in less than a month that Gachagua has been caught up in such unrest.

On November 29, the former Deputy President was forced to flee a funeral in Limuru after rowdy youths disrupted the event, toppling the VIP dais. His car was damaged in the melee.

