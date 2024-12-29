Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua blames police for chaos at Shamata prayer meeting

Gachagua condemned the police, alleging that they allowed themselves to be used as a political tool.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized the government over the violent chaos that erupted in Shamata, Nyandarua, on Saturday, accusing law enforcement of failing to control the situation.

Gachagua condemned the police, alleging that they allowed themselves to be used as a political tool.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It is yet another moment of great shame for our National Police Service, already disgraced for carrying out illegal abductions and extrajudicial killings of our children,” Gachagua said.

“Why do you allow yourselves to be used for political purposes?”

The violence reportedly broke out when a group of rowdy youths stormed a prayer meeting in Shamata, leading to a confrontation between the attendees and the aggressors.

As tensions escalated, police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd, further exacerbating the chaos.

The event mark the second incident in less than a month that Gachagua has been caught up in such unrest.

On November 29, the former Deputy President was forced to flee a funeral in Limuru after rowdy youths disrupted the event, toppling the VIP dais. His car was damaged in the melee.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto breaks silence on abductions, urges parental responsibility as he pledges action

Ruto urged parents to instill discipline in their children, emphasizing the importance of family responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s youth.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Abductions: Gachagua urges churches, international community to speak out

Gachagua claimed on Friday that a rogue police abduction squad, operating outside the command of the Inspector General of Police, is responsible for the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says rogue unit outside NPS command behind abductions

Speaking during a press briefing from his Mathira home on Friday, Gachagua noted the abductions are part of a disturbing pattern that cannot be...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo Slams Gachagua’s Claims on Illicit Alcohol as Reckless and Baseless

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

62% of Kenyans See Kindiki as Best Representative for Mt. Kenya in Politrack Survey

Kindiki leads the rankings, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro with 17.7% support, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in third place at 9.1%....

December 21, 2024

Kenya

Gachagua allies vow total loyalty amid State intimidation claims

Since his dramatic ouster in October 2024, Gachagua and his allies, predominantly drawn from the Mt. Kenya region, have consistently criticized the government over...

December 8, 2024

Kenya

Gachagua calls for speedy IEBC reconstitution, cites delay as suspicious

The IEBC has been in limbo since the 2022 elections after four commissioners resigned amidst controversy and the expiry of the term of three...

December 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

I regret trusting Ruto: Gachagua’s post-impeachment assessment

Given a second chance, Gachagua said he would strictly deal with the President as a politician.

December 2, 2024