Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accompanied by some of his allies during a church service at Kasarani Mwiki PCEA in Nairobi County on Sunday

Kenya

Gachagua allies vow total loyalty amid State intimidation claims

Since his dramatic ouster in October 2024, Gachagua and his allies, predominantly drawn from the Mt. Kenya region, have consistently criticized the government over various national issues.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have pledged unwavering support for him, accusing the state of engaging in intimidation tactics.

Speaking during a church service at Kasarani Mwiki PCEA in Nairobi County on Sunday, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, who led the group, reaffirmed their loyalty to Gachagua, vowing not to waver.

Senator Methu criticized what he termed as a coordinated state campaign to instill fear but insisted that their commitment to Gachagua and their mission to speak truth to power and inform Kenyans remains steadfast.

Among the leaders who accompanied Gachagua during the church service were Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina among others.

“Kiambu senator, Karungo Wa Thang’wa and I were detained by DCI for a day because of standing by Gachagua,” Methu said.

“Continue praying for us because even if they arrest us or intimidate us, we will continue to stand by Gachagua and advocate for the interest of Kenyans,” Methu urged the congregants.

Since his dramatic ouster in October 2024, Gachagua and his allies, predominantly drawn from the Mt. Kenya region, have consistently criticized the government over various national issues.

Gachagua, who fell out with President William Ruto, has vowed to launch a formidable political movement in 2025, aiming to challenge the current administration.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has dismissed Gachagua and his allies, accusing them of lacking patriotism and spreading falsehoods for political expediency.

