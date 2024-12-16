Connect with us

Jacktonne Ojwang in the dock at the High Court in Eldoret on December 16, 2024 when he was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto, popularly known as Chiloba."

Freelance Photographer Sentenced to 50 Years for Murder of LGBTQ Activist Chiloba

EELDORET, Kenya Dec 16 Freelance photographer Jacktonne Odhiambo has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the brutal murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto, popularly known as Chiloba, in a case that shocked the nation.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi, delivering the judgment at the High Court in Eldoret, ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, describing the murder as “premeditated, malicious, and aggravated homicide.”

“The footprints to the murder are all traceable to the accused,” Justice Nyakundi said, adding that the crime was executed with “ill will and malice.”

The court heard that Odhiambo forcibly inserted six pairs of socks into Chiloba’s throat, causing asphyxia and the subsequent collapse of all body functions.

“After the murder, the culprit went ahead to buy a metallic box, stuffed the body inside, and hired a vehicle to dispose of it in an attempt to conceal the crime,” said the judge.

The court also noted that Odhiambo displayed no genuine remorse during the trial, which influenced the severity of the sentence.

“The accused deserves the death penalty, which is not implemented in Kenya. As such, this court has sentenced him to serve 50 years in jail,” Justice Nyakundi ruled. He further argued that leniency in such cases would “make the judiciary a laughing stock.”

Case Details and Evidence

Chiloba’s body was discovered on January 3, 2023, stuffed inside a metallic box and dumped by the roadside in Eldoret.

During the trial, Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor testified that Chiloba, then a student at Moi University, had been smothered to death. Six pairs of socks were stuffed into his mouth, and his face was wrapped with a piece of denim.

Ojwang, a freelance photographer, became the prime suspect among four others after investigations placed him at the scene of the crime.

Justice Nyakundi cited strong forensic and DNA evidence, the “last seen theory,” and swabs that conclusively linked Ojwang to the murder.

The court was informed that Chiloba and Odhiambo were last seen together at Tamasha Club in Eldoret on the night of December 31, 2022. Chiloba’s decomposing body was discovered three days later.

Justice Delivered

The sentencing brings closure to a case that sparked national outrage and highlighted concerns around safety and violence against LGBTQ individuals in Kenya. Justice Nyakundi’s ruling sends a strong message against premeditated violence and affirms the judiciary’s commitment to justice.

